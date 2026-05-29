...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Get to know... Varijashree Venugopal

Singer, songwriter, flautist Varijashree Venugopal (@Varijashree) loves a hot bowl of soupy noodles and sleeping in late. She would swipe right on someone honest and empathetic

Published on: May 29, 2026 04:33 am IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
Advertisement

Currently I am: Writing new music.

Varijashree Venugopal wishes she could learn more languages.

High point in life: Showcasing my work Jazz al Parque in Colombia, Herbie Hancock’s International Jazz Day Concert, and the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Low point in life: I’ve spent three decades shaping my voice. There have certainly been phases marked by doubt, experimentation and imposter syndrome.

On my playlist: Invocation, by Bobby McFerrin; Desafinado, by João Gilberto; Lingus, by Snarky Puppy.

One thing I would never buy: Anything that I wouldn’t use, such as a wrist watch.

Today I’m craving: A hot bowl of soupy noodles.

Last thing I ordered online: Jewellery.

App I check before going to bed: The alarm clock.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t give up! Keep going, and it’s all going to be worth it.

The worst thing about fame: You can lose sight of your bigger purpose. You can forget that art is greater than the greatest artist.

From HT Brunch, May 30, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Varijashree Venugopal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.