Guest Column: Reset your algorithm by social media entrepreneur Viraj Sheth

They say in today’s times the most dangerous people are not the ones with access to nuclear codes, but the ones who write the code that governs the algorithms of the most popular social media apps. How accurate or sensationalised this statement is, only time will tell. But the one thing we can’t contest is how bothered everyone (well, at least the content creators) get when they see a bit of a dip in their social media engagement. Everyone points fingers at that dreaded nine-letter word—algorithm.

“Why has my reach decreased? Oh God, did they change the algorithm again?” is what you say when you witness a dip in viewership. But even if Mark Zuckerberg and his army of engineers did decide to change the algorithm for some reason, they won’t care that Rajat from Faridabad has an issue with it. So, here are five ways to take control of your social media and make it work for you:

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

Don’t be dependent on one platform. If it disappears overnight, so does your social media footprint. Build your audience over multiple platforms. Not only does this establish you as a more impactful creator, it safeguards your career by giving you multiple distribution channels and income streams.

Be consistent with content

This is the harsh truth—the algorithm works in favour of those who are active on the platform. The more you upload, the more the algorithm picks up your content.

Viraj Sheth, 24, is the co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment

Don’t blindly repost

Each platform has its set of rules to ensure optimal engagement for the content. YouTube prefers content in landscape format, Instagram promotes Reels content that is increasing in consumption, Twitter promotes tweets that fit within specific genres. Know how to repurpose your content across platforms. When one of our creators posted their IGTV videos directly on YouTube, they got barely 2,000-5,000 views. When they uploaded YouTube videos in their native format, they hit 200K-500K views.

Shamelessly promote your content

If you don’t talk about your content in the early days, no one will. The algorithm is specific on certain engagement metrics. The YouTube algorithm notices the surge in comments on a new video and pushes it on the Trending section, which in turn brings the video more viewership. The Instagram algorithm supports content that is saved and inspires comments. Blatantly request your audience to like, comment, share, and save your content.

Collaborate with creators

You’re a niche fitness creator who has never engaged with the blanket audience of an entertainment creator? Make it happen. Collaborating with fellow creators will expose you to new audiences and enable discovery so well it’ll make the algorithm powerless against your might.

Viraj Sheth, 24, is the co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment, and is one of the leading digital marketing entrepreneurs in India. His tongue-in-cheek posts about everyday life make him a popular figure amongst millennials and Zoomers, alike.

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2021

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2021

