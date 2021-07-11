HT Brunch Game Show: Which pet Instagram is the best?

@lifewithfrappuccino

Frappe, boxer, 3.5 years & Ccino, cat, 3 months

Their humans: Sadaf Chowdhary, 33 & Yatin Grover, 31

Frappe and Ccino have a joint page where their antics are posted

Your pets’ social media debut? Jan 25, a week after two-year-old Frappe was adopted. “I want a memoir of my babies. With pets, you never know how much time you have with them,” says Sadaf. Since they adopted kitten Ccino in May 2021, the page has been called @lifewithfrappuccino.

Frequency on pets’ account? “Every day.”

Interactions via your pet page? “It’s helpful to talk to people who have cats and dogs.”

Biggest help you got from the pet page? “Leaning about my pets’ nutritional needs.”

@gofishohfish

Fish, pitbull, 4.5 years old

Their humans: Caroline D’Cruz, 33 & Raoul Hirani, 36

Some of Fish’s posts might be cute but others focus on her breed

Your pet’s social media debut? Weeks after month-old Fish was adopted. “Someone abandoned her. As pitbulls are involved in dog fights, it was a no-brainer to get her,” Caroline says.

Frequency on pet’s account? “We post twice a week.”

Interactions via your pet page:“Some cute posts but others focus on her breed. It’s never the dog’s fault that it’s aggressive. It is how they’re treated.”

Why name your pooch Fish? “Fish was named after a Gotham villain. Coincidentally, she loves swimming.”

@woofgangtux

Tux, pitbull mix, 2 years old

Their humans: Nikoulina, 36 & Yash Bhanage, 34

Tux has a very expressive face, so followers love his sense of humour

Your pet’s social media debut? “We got Tux when he was three months old and almost instantly made a page to capture funny and sweet moments,” Yash says.

Frequency on pet’s account? “About twice a week.”

Interactions via your pet page: “Tux has a very expressive face and followers love his sense of humour. He makes funny faces that go with captions like how he rules our lives and is the boss of us.”

One thing he does that makes you smile? “Tux gets the best welcome home with his tail moving like a helicopter!”

And the winners are… Frappe & Ccino

“Use Instagram to know more about your pets’ needs”

The winners Frappe and Ccino

Marlene Ratus, dog mother and Instagram account administrator to her boxer, Vito for eight years until he died last year, says, “The Insta account helped keep all of Vito’s pics in one place.”

She then congratulates Sadaf and Yatin for raising a kitten and a boxer together, a tough feat for many. “This itself makes them winners,” says Marlene, and adds: “Kudos to them for using Instagram to get in touch with nutritionists and pet parents to help their pets eat better.”

“Dogs behave how they are treated, just like Caroline and Raoul say,” shares Marlene, adding that Pitbulls can be the most loving, and can “lick your face off.”

Marlene particularly likes the wit Nikoulina and Yash show on their pet account. “The pic where Tux is sitting like he owns the couch and the caption reads ‘Tux is the box of the house’ is the cutest!” she says.

From HT Brunch, July 11, 2021

