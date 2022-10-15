HT Brunch Game Show: Who’s giving the most sustainable gifts?

Devanshi Panda, 19, Student

Devanshi repaints cards as paintings

What’s your idea of sustainable gifting?

Gifting things I’ve crafted myself.

When did you start focussing on sustainable gifting?

Unconsciously, when I was in class 5 and made a pencil holder for my grandmother with a Bingo chips packet and Plaster of Paris.

What inspired you?

My grandmother, a hoarder, recycles old things to make gifts. She made a replica of the Jagannath Temple statue using nebuliser capsules!

What makes it work?

It’s a more thoughtful gesture. You aren’t just ordering from Amazon or picking something random from a store. You’re thinking about the person, what their needs are and then making specifically something for them.

What such gifts have you given?

Repainted cards which can be framed. My grandmother has a lot of old dupattas that my grandmom and I paint over. These can be used for decorations.

How do you ensure the gift is sustainable?

I ensure the products are ethically sourced or reused. I repurpose things lying around my house that no longer have any use and would otherwise be thrown away.

Anupama Singh, 47, Runs an NGO

Anupama gifts plants that are easy to maintain

What’s your idea of sustainable gifting?

Gifting plants! And regifting. I’ve regifted unused clothes, plants, candles, and soaps. Just don’t regift what you wouldn’t use yourself.

When did you start focussing on sustainable gifting?

In my early 30s, when I realised there was no point in gifting what could not be used, reused or recycled.

What inspired you?

Receiving unsustainable or usable flashy gifts. And the tacky plastic wrapping paper.

What makes it work?

Plants bring lasting joy. The experience of nurturing it is always enriching. Plus, it increases the oxygen levels!

What such gifts have you given?

Money Plants, Snake Plants, Pothos, Dracaena and Jade, which are easy to maintain and foster.

How do you ensure the gift is sustainable?

If not plants, I buy gifts from specific brands, those that use sustainable or recyclable materials like cotton, jute, hemp and cane.

Gunjan Mitra, 21, Scuba divemaster

Gunjan says thrifted goods are not frowned upon

What’s your idea of sustainable gifting?

Ethically sourced items that may support craftspeople. Or, regifting books!

When did you start focussing on sustainable gifting?

During the pandemic, when I bought a gift for a friend from a thrift store.

What inspired you?

I watched the documentary The Blue Planet by David Attenborough. I decided to buy and gift sustainable things.

What makes it work?

With thrifting, even something bought from a fast fashion brand lasts longer before being thrown out. It’s no longer looked down on to use thrifted products.

What such gifts have you given?

Clothes, jewellery, things for decorations. You can actually get your hands on some vintage options as well. Besides, you support small business owners and those who are doing their bit for sustainability via DIY.

How do you ensure the gift is sustainable?

By doing extensive research on the source, even if it means calling them up. I don’t buy from big manufacturers.

And the winners are…Devanshi Panda, Anupama Singh & Gunjan Mitra

“Research to ensure ethical practices are followed”

“I gift plants. And I ask for plants. It improves air quality!” says sustainability focussed designer Pratyush Kumar.

“Research to ensure ethical practices are followed. Any company actually making planet-friendly products will mention it on a tag or the website. The packaging, what the tag is made of, are crucial,” he adds.

Tips for sustainable gifting:

• Regifting works because otherwise, you would have bought something else. Just be tasteful about it. • Thrifting is great as long as you can verify it’s second-hand. • If you’re into DIY, then you can make embroidered frames, wall hangings, and dreamcatchers (using discarded feathers and glass beads). It won’t be a masterpiece but it will have a personal touch. • Buy from brands focussing on sustainable gifting. Like an Uttaranchal NGO making candles out of beehives organically or cutlery made using coconut shells.

From HT Brunch, October 15, 2022

