HT Brunch Game Show: Who’s using their fitness tracker best?

Garima Bansal, 25, Associate Analyst

Garima picked a tracker that had all the basic and major features

Which tracker are you using and why?

I went for the the Oneplus Band as it’s a budget tracker that has all major features like workout mode, calorie and heart rate tracker.

How long have you been using a fitness tracker?

Two years.

How often do you check it?

I use it to track my steps.

How often do you skip tracking it?

I would wear it to work every day. But I have been skipping since we began working from home.

Do you wear it through the day?

When I step outside.

Can you exercise without it?

Absolutely.

Has your workout changed after wearing it?

A bit, but I mostly use it track of daily movement.

Sumit Baisoya, 38, Gym Owner, Trainer & Nutritionist

Sumit uses his tracker to monitor his heart rate during workouts

Which tracker are you using and why?

I picked the Huawei GT 941 based on its battery backup, workout options and compatibility with my phone.

How long have you been using a fitness tracker?

More than three years.

How often do you check it?

I daily check calories burnt, step count and monitor my heart rate during an intense workout.

How often do you skip tracking it?

Rarely.

Do you wear it through the day?

Yes. And at night to monitor sleep.

Can you exercise without it?

I can, but it’ll be tough.

Yes. It helps me reach the daily calorie count target as I can monitor my heart rate.

Shagufta Hussain, 24, Doctor

Shagufta feels almost handicapped without the tracker

Which tracker are you using and why?

The Noise Pro given its affordability. I needed something that informed me about daily steps, calories burnt and tracked my periods.

How long have you been using a fitness tracker?

Almost two years.

How often do you check it?

Daily, I alter my goals twice a year.

How often do you skip tracking it?

Never.

Do you wear your fitness band throughout the day?

All day, every day.

Can you exercise without it?

I’m almost handicapped without it. I’m not motivated without knowing how much more I have to push.

Has your workout changed after wearing it?

It’s made me consistent in my workouts.

And the winners are…Sumit Baisoya and Shagufta Hussain

“A fitness tracker is a necessary investment”

“Sumit and Shagufta are making good use of their fitness trackers. Being a fitness trainer, Sumit has an edge over Shagufta on optimal use. Both are wearing their fitness trackers every day, counting steps and calories burnt, along with tracking their heart rates. All of these with the right monitoring of sleep and stress are the big benefits of using a fitness tracker,” says Dr Sanjay Nigam, also a fitness enthusiast, who’s been focussing on it even more so during the pandemic.

“They should use the vo2 Max function to map their cardiovascular health and phenotypic traits. They could also focus on ‘recovery’ and ‘body battery’ functions (if viable) to better pace their workouts. Given the sedentary lives we lead today, a fitness tracker is a necessary investment.

From HT Brunch, July 16, 2022

