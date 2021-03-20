HT Brunch Social Media Star of the Week: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

Who’d have thought that the Game of Thrones theme music would get a sitar version? Whether it is the pop culture influence on Indian classical music or the other way round, we are not sure. But 22-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, who hails from Delhi and is a New York-based sitarist and music producer, recently rendered the GoT theme on his instrument and posted about it on Instagram Reels.

At a time when covers are gaining popularity, Rishab constantly experiments with contemporary tunes on his sitar. He’s done covers to another GoT song, called The Rains of Castamere (Lannister song) and The Pink Panther theme song that have got him “a lot of social media views suddenly”, the HT Brunch social media star tells us.

“I consider myself a traditional Indian classical sitarist and these things I do for fun, to keep people engaged and things interesting. It’s a way to point people towards what I actually do, which is play my sitar. I’m aware that I’m able to do this because of Indian classical music, so it’s an experiment to bring both worlds together. Recently, I played blues and jazz tunes too,” says the youngest disciple of late Pandit Ravi Shankar, who started training at the age of 10.

Should an Indian classical musician wear western clothes? Rishab toes the line

Rishab belongs to a family of luthiers who have an instrument shop in the Capital. “I moved to New York when I was 17 to learn music production and Economics. Before Covid, I would perform twice a week at least,” he says and adds, “now, however, being active on social media is the only outlet for creative artistes to be known because it has become like jo dikhta hai, wohi bhikta hai (only what is seen sells). However, I want to build into it gradually, not go viral overnight and fade away.”

Does that also mean Indian classical music is appreciated better in the West? “In today’s world, when listeners are celebrating global artistes, it is necessary to adapt to times. My Guruji was appreciated in the West, but he would always tell me to play for listeners’ satisfaction. I believe there are more people who listen to Indian classical in the West, but true appreciators of music are still back home, those who have ‘kaanras’.” A desi boy at heart!

