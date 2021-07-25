HT Brunch Sunday Debate: The OG or the remix?

“How will originality progress if everyone keeps remixing old songs?”

By Kavita Krishnamurti

Kavita says remixes are okay as long as they come once in a while

Remixes are a compliment to the fact that the old songs have strong melodies and lyrics. These songs have obviously stayed with people and there are those who think these songs will make money, proving their long shelf lives.

But, today’s composers don’t need to keep using old songs. Instead, they can be inspired by the vast amount of talent available now. Just need to make sure that the lyrics are classy! In our day, we had really good writers and the lyrics were more like poetry in song.

I appreciate people who can be innovative and make a song a hit on its own strength. Look at RD Burman and AR Rahman. They didn’t reuse songs. Anu Malik and Bappi Lahiri also had their own styles. We rarely thought of remixing songs.

Of my songs, Bin Tere Sanam, Hawa Hawai and Aankh Maare have been remixed. Do remixes, but limit them. How will originality progress if everyone keeps looking at the old songs? This is a money game more than anything else.

It’s also sad as future generations will hear the remixed versions instead of the originals, which takes away from the original music directors and singers. This is not fair to the older songs, especially when the remixes are not done well.

Remixes make for great shaadi songs. But musicians should bring their identity to the fore with their music.

Kavita Krishnamurti is a senior playback singer, known for her versatile voice and hits like Hawa Hawai.

“No one can touch the melody of Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu”

By Anmol Malik

Anmol says she lucked out as this song kept true to the melody and hook, besides having the original team working on it

Back in the day, my father (music director Anu Malik) would create melodies and record them on blank cassettes. (He’s switched to voice notes now.) I was still figuring how to crawl when he played the first strains of what would go on to become Chura Ke Dil Mera. A song that instantly conjures up memories for me.

To get the chance years later to be part of this song was nerve-wracking. It is a huge responsibility and I sent voice auditions several times. On the very first audition, it was Ratan Jain, the producer, and Priyan, who chose me. It was dad who mulled over it the longest.

Before stepping into the recording booth, I was told about the vibe of the song: that the love song would be recreated with a bit more of a dance element, so the voice acting should be mischievous and flirty.

Chura Ke Dil Mera is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of song and it feels like a dream to be a part of it. I lucked out as this song kept true to the melody and hook, besides having the original team working on it. Everyone on set has expectations and you have a responsibility to deliver, so the pressure was real. The best part is that Shilpa, the original Chura Ke Dil Mera girl, is part of the remix too.

But no one can touch nor surpass the melodious influences of the legendary Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu.

Anmol Malik is a singer, musician and author, based out Mumbai.

From HT Brunch, July 25, 2021

