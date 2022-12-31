HT Brunch Game Show: Whose 2023 social strategy works?

Shanice Shrestha Sharma, 27

Entrepreneur, YouTuber, Content Creator

Shanice wants to post more content to her social media, now that she has the time

Your 2023 social media goal?

To be consistent with posting on Instagram, especially Reels. Consistency is key while working with the new algorithm. I want to find my unique style. And, invest in start-ups.

A personal one?

I will continue my one hour on social media a day rule. Social media can be overwhelming, and you unwittingly compare your life to what you see online.

What inspired your goal?

Because of my pregnancy, I haven’t been able to post regularly. Now that I have time, I want to focus on being consistent.

Your plan of action?

To focus on mental and physical health. It helps you ideate better.

One thing you won’t do on social media?

Procrastinate about posting. If I have an idea, I’ll just shoot it.

Advice for creators?

Experiment. Create content that defines who you are.

Shlok Srivastava , 27

Tech YouTuber and Entrepreneur

Shlok believes that the audience is king

Your 2023 social media goal?

To focus more on creating short-form content. I want to create a pathway between products like my clothing brand, which I promote via social media.

A personal one?

To establish TechBurner as the leading content channel in the tech space.

What inspired your goal?

Short-form content has become popular. Audiences prefer 15-second videos.

Your plan of action?

To make out of the box content, while keeping in mind that it’s something the audience enjoys and something that adds value to their lives. The audience is king.

One thing you won’t do on social media?

Create content that promotes harmful products or lifestyles.

Advice for creators?

Talk about topics you want to hear about, and in the format you prefer. Have a strong connection with your audience. Understand what they want.

Shivesh Bhatia, 26

Baker, Content Creator, Author

Shivesh wants to focus on quality over quantity

Your 2023 social media goal?

To focus more on quality than quantity. This year, I realised I got caught in the frequency game and stressed more about the ever-changing algorithm, which ultimately affected my creativity.

A personal one?

To connect and engage with more creators.

What inspired your goal?

I want to engage with creators who provide value to the audience and support them to continue doing what they are passionate about.

Your plan of action?

To be less stressed about the algorithm and focus on creating quality content I’m completely satisfied with. And, to support fellow creators.

One thing you won’t do on social media?

Mindless scrolling. I struggle with it.

Advice for creators?

Focus on video content and be authentic to yourself.

And the winner is…Shivesh Bhatia

As people grapple with the validity of the term “influencer”, Santoshi Shetty’s iconic HT Brunch cover titled “Life After Influencing” created waves in the world of social media this year

“Shivesh wins because quality matters more than quantity. Even in an algorithm-driven world. Besides, Shivesh is someone I look up to, and would love to collaborate with. His work is so inspiring,” says Santoshi Shetty.

“Don’t care about the Instagram statistics. Everything is so unpredictable that even though there seems to be a formula, it doesn’t always work. It’s crucial not to get carried away in trying to follow a trend. Stay authentic to yourself. Be open to new things, but don’t lose yourself in the process,” she says.

Things to remember:

•Distribute your work. Having a team makes life easier, resulting in quality content. Which also helps you stay authentic.

•Share your work with family and friends first. They’re your constant supporters.

•Consistency is key, but don’t be too strict or hard on yourself. Don’t make it a stress factor.

•Short format videos is ideal today. Make them engaging.

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022

