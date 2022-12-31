HT Brunch Sunday Debate: Marketing or evolution?

“I don’t see promotions of upcoming films anywhere but on Instagram”

Sana doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with TikTok steps because Bollywood needs to keep up with the times

By Sana Vora

Apart from the stomach step, I don’t think Besharam Rang had steps we only see on TikTok. Even if it is a montage of TikTok steps, there’s nothing wrong with that.

Bollywood wants to be talked about and social media is where the conversations are happening these days. Honestly, I don’t see promotions of upcoming films anywhere but on Instagram and other social media platforms. Not even on television. Of course, this may not be the case in Tier II and III cities.

Does TikTok influence choreography in music videos and films? Yes! Bollywood has to do what the youth is consuming, which is now on the internet. Even the camera angles of music videos may look similar to that of a TikTok video. But, honestly, the whole point is it makes the video look aesthetic.

A lot of people have been trolling the song for its “vulgar choreography”, but I disagree. Bollywood did way more “vulgar” things with dance moves and song lyrics. I think Deepika looks fab!

Songs like Bole Chudiyaan and Chaiyya Chaiyya will be classics. But even those songs and steps would trend on TikTok or Reels if they are released today.

With changing times, people approach things in different ways. That’s just evolution.

Sana Vora, 31, is the baker-owner of San With A Pan who loves slow Mohit Chauhan and Arijit Singh songs.

“Music videos follow a formula today: what works on social media”

By Urvashi Barman

Urvashi believes this new style of choreography is robbing us of the romance and creativity usually seen in Bollywood

The way music videos in films are being shot and choreographed has changed thanks to TikTok videos and Reels. The choreography, especially in Bollywood movies, was so much more intricate earlier. Now, its dumbed down. The main bending and popping step Deepika Padukone does in the Besharam Rang video looks like a TikTok step.

Earlier, it felt like the choreographer had put a lot of thought into the dances with respect to the story and the plot, not just gone with the ease of the step. Even the item songs in films told a story. Sanjay Leela Bhansali films had award-winning choreography, with a huge number of people swirling around in lehengas. Now, it’s all sloppily put together.

Do I miss old-school Bollywood videos? Definitely. Even the songs were better! They all didn’t sound the same. Or look the same.

The top songs on Spotify are songs that are trending on Reels! Of course, this is a marketing strategy. Today, music videos seem to follow the formula of what works for social media rather than of creativity.

If you are in a club and a few drinks down, you’ll dance to these songs. But, at the end of the day, even that’s just marketing. And it’s robbing us of the nostalgia, romance and creativity of Bollywood.

Urvashi Barman, 31, is a Delhi-based lawyer who grew up dancing to Chaiyya Chhaiya.

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022

