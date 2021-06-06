Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
brunch

“I avoid boys’ trips because some of my friends snore!” says Ruslaan Mumtaz

The actor talks about watching TV with his wife, being into the stock market since he was 18 and how fussy he is about his pillow, in an intimate chat
By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Ruslaan strikes a pose in bed for this HT Brunch column

After over a decade of scoring roles in films, TV and web shows, actor Ruslaan Mumtaz may not have had his ‘the audience truly loves me’ moment yet, but he is still gung-ho on acting. Though he has a natural gift for dealing in stocks and wanted to pursue a career in finance, the actor, by default, has now gotten a taste of acting and wants the lion’s share of the limelight!

Ruslaan tackles life with pragmatism as he continues to wait for his breakthrough success. He describes himself as an open book even as he reveals intimate details about his life.

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I have been an investor in the stock market since I turned 18.

2. I love staying in at home.

3. I love to eat. Food is my department at home.

Do you need white noise to fall asleep?

At midnight, I switch off the TV, wear my eye mask and nod off to sleep. I need silence to sleep.

How many pillows do you stash below your head? 

One. I’m very fussy about my pillow. I travel with my own pillow to all my shoots.

Do you sleep with your windows open?

No. But my air conditioner always runs at 24 degree Celsius. I don’t like a room that’s too cold.

Do you have a TV in your bedroom?

Yes, and every night from 10pm to midnight is TV time. My wife Nirali and I watch something we both like. Once she dozes off, I watch a few videos about the stock market.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#SimpleWithATwist

Bedside stories

What do you sleep in?

Pyjamas. 

Do you have a problem sleeping if someone is snoring?

When I went on a boys’ trip, I found out that some of my friends snore. So, now I just avoid trips with them. 

Do you brush your teeth before you drink tea in the morning?

No, I actually brush my teeth after every meal so, I prefer brushing after breakfast.

If you were told you sleep walk,would you freak out?

Yes. I am scared of the dark and I wouldn’t want to wake up and be all alone in it.

This or that?

College friends or work friends?

College friends, because I’m still in touch with them.

Tom Cruise or Tom Hanks?

Tom Cruise. He makes action movies and that is my favourite genre.

Taking the stairs or waiting for an elevator?

I always run down the stairs. The only time I use the elevator is when I’m going for a work meeting.

From HT Brunch, June 6, 2021

