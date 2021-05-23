“I pep talk myself to exercise!” says Rasika Duggal

You know how people sometimes call in sick to take a day off at work? Well, if Rasika Dugal of Mirzapur (2018) and A Suitable Boy (2020) fame takes a day off, it could be because she’s on episode 6 of a show and breaks down the binge-watch science for all of us. “For episode 4, you’re staying awake to watch the show, by episode 5, you’re thinking about it during the day and by episode 6, you’re cancelling other commitments,” she laughs. An actor with subtlety and diverse emotions, Rasika is also a good singer and has great admiration for singers. “I even sign up for classes whenever I’ve time off, which has been nine singing classes until now, but I’m inconsistent with my riyaaz,” the actor tells us guiltily.

Tell us three things that very few people know about you.

1. I’m very good with numbers.

2. I’ve very bad memory.

3. I can sleep until I’m woken up… I’ve slept in the middle of parties and people have balanced empty beer bottles on my head and I’ve had no idea!

One relationship rule you always follow.

That relationships change constantly.

What is the best thing about being an actor?

To be able to be somebody else.

What’s the worst?

I cannot choose between sitting for hair and make-up and money negotiations.

What’s the one book you love re-reading?

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë.

What has been your mood-lifting activity during the lockdown?

Making banana bread… I got taken up by it so much that I even acted in a short film by that name.

What’s a podcast you always listen to?

Seen and Unseen by Amit Varma. It’s fab!

A health shot you swear by?

Regular exercise… to be regular is tough!

If you had to describe yourself in a hashtag, what would that be?

#SpacedOut

This or that?

Beaches or mountains:

Mountains.

Money or Fame:

Fame.

Books or web series:

Web series.

Sleepovers or nightouts:

Sleepovers.

Mirzapur or A Suitable Boy:

Arey yaar! Mirzapur.

Bollywood masala movie or art film:

I’d choose the experience that I’ve not had.

Bedside stories

Who’s the last person you say goodnight to?

My manager, to ensure that we haven’t left out anything for the day.

What is the first thing you do after waking up?

I tell myself that I’ve to work out… it’s a long pep talk and sometimes my pep talk is longer than my workout time.

What’s your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Waffles, coffee and episode 6 of the show I’m binge-watching.

What do you wear to bed?

Overused night clothes because they are very comfortable to sleep in.

Do you watch TV in bed?

Yes, it’s my guilty pleasure.

