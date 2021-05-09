At 22, where were you career-wise?

I had just started out and I wanted to keep working to make a name for myself.

Raveena during one of her early shoots in Nashik

What was your mindset like?

I was very clear about my life goals. I’m a practical person and I didn’t let anyone or anything affect my peace of mind. I would concentrate on my work and give it my all. After work, I’d spend time with people I love.

Raveena with Sunny Deol (extreme left) and a fan in Burgen, Switzerland

What was your fashion sense like then?

I was obsessed with the denim-on-denim trend. We also had tight leather pants, short skirts and dresses - the ‘90s was a trendsetter.

Raveena with designer Manish Malhotra

What was your bank balance like?

Some, as I was very careful about money and wouldn’t spend unnecessarily. I realised the amount of hard work that goes in earning that money and the value of that.

Raveena with her mom in Ooty

Your most prized possession?

My first Filmfare Award for Patthar Ke Phool (1991) and National Award for Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence (2001).

Raveena and Aamir Khan at a show in South Africa

What was your biggest fear then?

That I’d lose myself in the process of finding myself as an actress. I always had it at the back of my mind that there’s more to myself than just being a movie star. I never wanted to lose on my authenticity as an individual and thankfully I didn’t.

with Saif Ali Khan while shooting for Imtihan in Hyderabad

What were your goals?

I was hungry to work with different filmmakers and actors.

Raveena (second from left) with Juhi Chawla (next to her) at Disneyland in the US

If you could change one thing, it would be?

Nothing, as my experiences have made me who I’m today.

From HT Brunch, May 9, 2021

