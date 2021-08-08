“I watch cartoons at the end of a long shoot,” says Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur admits that when she’s nervous, she tends to talk a lot. But most times she is self-assured, whether playing sports like basketball or indulging in the arts — “I love playing the piano and want to learn the guitar.”
However, Mrunal’s forte is acting. She made an impressive and unconventional debut with the bilingual film, Love Sonia (2018), a disturbing story of two sisters trapped in the sex trade. It was screened at the United Nations and as a pay-off she was signed for major films opposite Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Farhan Akhtar and Shahid Kapoor. Her creative ambition is succinctly summed up by her admission: “I will leave no stone unturned.”
List three things nobody knows about you.
1. I’m a good cook.
2. I am very shy.
3. And thirdly, I am extremely romantic.
Do you like watching TV in the bedroom?
Yes. Especially after a long day of shooting. I end up watching cartoons.
Do you have a recurring nightmare?
Yeah, many. I’m not a deep sleeper.
What’s your night time prayer?
Thank you for everything and please take care of us.
What do you read in bed?
A book of poetry or about self-care or self-development or an interesting autobiography. I make sure I read at least three to four pages before I sleep.
Name one not-so-cool thing about being an actor.
People want to hear an actor’s opinion, even when it’s not needed. That’s not cool.
Describe yourself in a hashtag.
#madgirl #crazygirl #sweetheart... (laughs).
Who, according to you, has bedroom eyes?
Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
Do you believe that dreams have a message?
Sometimes. But I believe in focusing on dreams which are positive.
What do you feel when you first wake up in the morning?
I love sleeping so much ... but I got to go shoot as well.
Bedside stories
What’s on your bedside table?
I like to keep my vitamins within reach because if I don’t, I end up skipping them everyday. The table next to my bed also has all my skin care products to ensure that I never forget my regimen.
What’s one thing you would like to have on your bedside table... but don’t have?
An espresso machine... because I love coffee so much and drink a lot of it!
What do you wear to bed?
Pyjamas or something very loose.
Who is your 2 am friend?
My best friend Aditi. And Kushal.
This or that?
Friends from the film industry/ Friends outside the industry?
Friends outside the industry.
Short hair/Long flowing tresses?
Short hair.
Spectator/Participant?
Participant.
School days/College times?
School days.
Sahara desert/Alaska glaciers?
Glaciers.
From HT Brunch, August 8, 2021
