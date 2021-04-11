“I’d swipe right for my Kalaripayattu teacher on Tinder,” says Triptii Dimri

Not many might know that Triptii Dimri starred in two movies, Poster Boys (2017) and Laila Majnu (2018), before she made the big splash with her lead portrayal of a child-bride, who goes from innocence to strength in Bulbbul (2020). More unknown things about her? That the 26-year-old never dreamt of being an actor. Her brother’s friend did a random photoshoot of her and sent the pictures around, which got her her first gig for a YouTube channel. “I think what worked for me was being in the right place at the right time,” she says.

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I read a lot. 2. I played tennis and wanted to become a tennis player. 3. I was the lead musician of my college band.

A relationship rule you always follow?

No matter what, you’ve got to be honest.

Who would you swipe right on Tinder?

Oh, my Kalaripayattu workshop teacher. He is so humble and calm!

The best way to get over a heartbreak?

There’s no way to get over a heartbreak, I took a long time to get over mine two-three years ago. Everyone’s approach is different, right?

Best thing about being an actor?

That you get to live many characters.

Tell us one dream you constantly saw while growing up.

I’m living it right now... I’ve always dreamt of living in another city all by myself!

A Health Shot you swear by...?

I believe you should not count what you’re eating. Stop counting, start enjoying!

Bedside stories

Last person you text or wish goodnight…

My older sister. She wants to know everything that happened in my day!

The first thing you do after waking up?

Make myself a cup of chai. I cannot function before that; I don’t check my phone till I’ve had my chai sitting on my balcony.

Your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

What I have every day: half-fried eggs with a slice of toast.

What do you wear to bed?

I recently bought six to seven comfortable nightsuits. I feel fancy before sleeping! It’s a nice feeling.

This or that?

Beaches or mountains?

Mountains.

Money or fame?

Money.

Books or web series?

Books.

Sleepovers or nighouts?

Sleepovers.

Follow @MissNair on Twiiter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch