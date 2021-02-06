“I’m a big stress eater,” confesses actor Amyra Dastur

If Ada Mir from Tandav looked familiar, there’s a reason why. The lady playing her, actor Amyra Dastur, 27, has been the face of many a popular ad campaign. Remember the new girl in the Pepsi ad or the girl looking for “Saxena sahab” in the Center Fresh commercial? Amyra began her modelling career when she was all of 16 and then made her Bollywood debut alongside Prateik Babbar, in Issaq (2013). On her Insta handle she describes herself as “fully bonkers” while those who meet her say she’s super warm!

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I always keep my feet covered because I hate the feeling of them getting dirty. 2. I’m terrified of flying. 3. I’m a big stress eater.

Tell us one dream that you constantly saw as a child or while growing up.

I have always dreamt of being on stage receiving a Filmfare award and then fainting because I couldn’t handle the excitement.

And your favourite dream...?

I always dream about food!

One relationship rule you always follow...?

Be honest.

A self-discovery during lockdown...?

I love being on my own.

On your speed dial are...?

Mom, dad and my tailor.

What is the best thing about acting?

I get to play characters I have never met in my life.

One podcast you like listening to?

Kareena Kapoor’s show, What Women Want.

And one Health Shot for our readers...?

Start your day by drinking three glasses of plain water on an empty stomach. It’s great for digestion and for good skin.

Money or fame, which one would you pick?

Happiness.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#BossBabe

Bedside stories

What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Waffles with butter and honey!

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

The middle.

What do you wear to bed?

My Batman PJs.

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

My night light.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Pray and thank God for all that I have.

