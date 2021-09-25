In bed with actor Meezaan Jafri

A t 26, Meezaan Jafri exudes a strange mix of a young vibe and an old world charm. His father, actor Jaaved Jafri, has inculcated a strong sense of tehzeeb and adab in him.

His first film, Malaal, got him a thumbs up from critics, but he is now back on magazine covers with a newly chiselled six-pack, well on his way to becoming a millennial star.

“Yes, I may have resembled Ranbir Kapoor in Hungama 2,” he admits when asked, “but that was because of the hairstyle and suit I wore. I want to forge my own identity.”

List three things no one knows about you.

1. I like to eat alone.

2. I have a lot of freckles on my face which people can’t see because of my beard; including a massive one under my eyebrows.

3. I sit and talk to my mom for 10 minutes every night before I go to sleep.

What kind of shows do you enjoy?

I enjoy movies, cartoons, anime. I watch English and Hindi classics. I just saw a clip of Pyaasa, so I’m going to watch it in my theatre. I watch TV even while eating.

What are you currently watching?

Lucifer, which doesn’t make me think while watching it—it’s a time pass show.

Tell us what you are reading right now.

I’m reading Blood and Oil: Mohammed bin Salman’s Ruthless Quest for Global Power by Bradley Hope, Justin Scheck, about the life of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. I read books on business and investments, too.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Rockstar.

This or that?

Romcoms or action films?

Romcoms, as they are evergreen. I like the South film called Bheeshma and Hollywood romcoms like Friends with Benefits and Love and other Drugs.

Bungee jumping or paragliding?

Paragliding is more fun because it lasts longer.

Mountains or beaches?

Beaches because they have very good looking women!

Films or web series?

Films. I’ve always been a film guy. I like to finish a story in the span of two to three hours.

From HT Brunch, September 26, 2021

