In Bed With Awez Darbar: “Midnight munching is my biggest enemy”

With more than 26million followers on Instagram and 9 million on YouTube, Awez Darbar has become a social media sensation, thanks to his smooth dance moves and ebullient personality. Though his father is composer Ismail Darbar, the Mumbai boy knew dance was his calling. “I started as a dancer-choreographer with Shiamak Davar. I would make videos and upload them on various apps. The next thing you know, I have millions of followers!” he says.

Today, Awez has his own studio in Mumbai, has bought a house and his first car, enabling him to give his family the life he only dreamt of before. And family comes first, he says, something that is visible on his bedroom wall, which is filled with pictures of friends and family, which also includes his cat and his dog. “After a long day of work, I look forward to coming back home because I receive a warm welcome every day. It’s a beautiful feeling,” says Awez. Ask him the one thing he’s really good at, and he laughs, “I would definitely win an Indian sweets eating contest.”

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I’m really into gaming. I prefer to play mission-driven games.

2. I can stay glued to my chair for an entire day and binge-watch guilt-free.

3. I’m extremely competitive.

When was the last time you regretted doing something?

Every time I cheat on my diet. But then, I’m just a boy who sometimes cannot control his cravings!

Your midnight munch?

Midnight munching is my biggest enemy, especially because it pairs so well with binge-watching. But over time, I’ve switched to healthy snacks like oat laddoos.

One relationship rule you follow?

Live and let live. Be yourself and let your partner be themselves.

Who do you prefer spending your time with most?

Myself! I love my own company. I try and spend most of my free time by myself.

You get your kicks from...?

Playing football. I need that dose of adrenaline every once in a while.

Which video game is your go-to?

FIFA Football... because of the instant reward.

What’s the funniest thing that has happened to you while performing?

When my pants tore mid-performance on stage. It’s funny when I think about it now!

The last time you became moist-eyed?

Every time I eat spicy food.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Prowez

{ Bedside stories}

Do you need the room to be pitch black while sleeping?

I’m not a fan of total darkness, I usually have a night lamp on.

Do you check your phone in bed?

The only time I don’t check my phone is while I’m sleeping.

Do you snore?

Yes, I’ve been told I snore.

What do you wear to bed?

Shorts and a T-shirt but eventually the latter comes off. I can’t sleep if it is even a little hot.

{ This or that? }

London or New York?

New York, because I’ve been to London but not the latter.

Sci-fi films or romcoms?

Rom-coms.

Tom Hanks or Aamir Khan?

Allu Arjun. Pushpa raaj karta hai.

College friends or work friends?

Work friends.

From HT Brunch, December 3, 2022

