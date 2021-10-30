Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Bed With Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary: “Unlike other Insta influencers, I can stay away from my phone for hours. He cannot!”

The actors talk about their on and off-screen pairing, their sleeping habits and resolving issues before going to bed, in an intimate chat
Gurmeet and Debina pose in bed for this HT Brunch column; Location courtesy:Sofitel BKC (Jeevita Oberoi)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:55 PM IST
By Dinesh Raheja

Power couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who made it big playing Sita and Ram in Ramayan, recently joined forces to do a short film for an OTT platform, called Shubho Bijoy. This was also the first time they were facing the camera together after an 11-year on-screen vanvas (exile) as they were pursuing individual projects. Off-screen too, the couple who ran away and eloped, recently renewed their vows.

Debina is also a social media influencer who updates her YouTube Channel, Debina Decodes, while Gurmeet is single-minded in his pursuit of decoding the mantra to continued success.

List three things nobody knows about you.

Debina: I am an extremely light sleeper who can’t sleep in the dark, though I need some light on; I go over the next day’s schedule in my head before bed; and I pray at night. 

Gurmeet: I have a sweet tooth; I am diet-conscious but I do cheat; and I like to hear the sound of rain when I am sleeping.

What’s the one thing you don’t have on your bedside table, but would like to?

D: Huge traditional alarm clocks which are impossible to snooze through!

How long can you stay without checking your phone? 

D: For hours and all day during a shoot, Everyone even complains that I don’t answer calls.

G: I’m addicted. So, not more than 10 minutes.

Can you sleep after an unresolved fight?

D: No. I need to resolve everything as I like to sleep with a calm head. 

G: Me too. I like to be at peace before sleeping.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

D: #Perfectionist

G: #NeverGiveUp

Bedside stories

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

D: I’ve always slept on the right side of the bed. Now, it’s a habit even in hotel rooms.

Who according to you has bedroom eyes besides your better half?

D: Leonardo DiCaprio.

G: Rani Mukherjee.

What do you wear to bed?

D: I have more nightwear than day-wear as I love picking up comfortable night suits in pure cotton, mul mul and even silk for the winter.

G: Only shorts!

This or that?

Swimming or Gymming?

D: Swimming.

G: Gymming.

Downtown bungalow or Sea-facing apartment?

Both: Sea-facing apartment.

Web series or TV series?

Both: Web series.

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2021

