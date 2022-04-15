In Bed With Gulshan Devaiah: “I feed the cats first thing in the morning”

The handsome lawyer of the recent film Badhaai Do was once addicted to sugar and would eat eight to nine tablespoons of refined sugar and half a kilo of jalebis in one go, until he practised control and became aware of its ill-effects. Today, ‘Eat less, live longer, look younger’ is Gulshan Devaiah’s mantra. As a kid, Gulshan was shy and inhibited. But when he was seven years old, he played a part in a sketch he’d created, discovered that he enjoyed it and was less inhibited. He also fell in love with cinema, so much so that his performance in Shaitan earned him a Filmfare nomination for Best Male Debut. Gulshan is also quite the fashionista, being a NIFT graduate and designer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tell us one dream that you constantly saw as a child or while growing up.

That I’m a Hindi movie star.

What is the best thing about acting?

That you can pretend to be someone else for some time.

What would you have been if not an actor?

What I was before, a designer.

Tell us something no one knows about you.

There’s a reason why nobody knows it...

One relationship rule you always follow?

Be the best version of your true self.

A self-discovery during lockdown?

That I actually like Twitter.

Who is on your speed dial?

Roman Stores, for my groceries.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

Feed the cats.

What’s your dream debut?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I have no idea who’s dream I’ve debuted in.

So, who’s your dream girl?

Ayushmaan Khurrana.

A podcast you like listening to?

Joe Rogan.

And one health shot for our readers?

Eat less, live longer.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#TheBossOfTheCosmos.

Bedside stories

Are you an alarm person?

Totally.

A book you usually take while curling up in your bed?

My iPad.

What do you wear to bed?

A pair of old shorts and a T-shirt.

What’s always on your bedside table?

Handcuffs.

Your preferred side of the bed?

I’m a centrist, but left if I’m sharing.

This or that

Movies or web series?

I’m a bit biased towards movies.

Big party or small gathering?

Very small gathering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Money or fame?

If you are famous, you can figure out how to make money.

Instagram or Twitter?

These days neither, but if I must then, Twitter.

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch