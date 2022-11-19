In Bed With Ishwak Singh: “I want to be the best dressed person. I like dressing up.”

Ishwak Singh is a Delhi boy through and through. Although he was born and brought up in the capital—where he attended Modern School and then studied architecture, and even played table tennis for Delhi—it was when he joined a theatre group that he knew what he really wanted to do, and where he needed to be, i.e. Mumbai. “I started theatre work in 2010, then went on to doing plays and then started getting cast in movies. Then, Paatal Lok happened,” says Ishwak.

Before Paatal Lok, you may have seen the self-confessed fitness freak in the movie Veere Di Wedding, or Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal. After Paatal Lok, he continued to do both plays and pick up small acting roles, but it was in Rocket Boys that he caught the audience’s attention once again. He’s just wrapped up filming S2 of Rocket Boys, and will next be seen alongside Aparshakti Khurana in a spy thriller, as well as another series on an OTT platform.

Tell me three things about you that no one knows.

1. I am a fitness freak.

2. I am a foodie.

3. I love Delhi. It’s my favourite place in the whole world.

What is your favourite place to travel to?

New York. It has lovely energy, great architecture and, of course, Broadway. It’s the kind of city I’d want to live in.

What’s next on your adventure bucket list?

I want to get into the octagon and spar!

What do you love the most about Delhi & Mumbai?

Delhi is where my family is. And Mumbai is where I have my other family, which is films.

If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

My palate changes every day, but it would involve breads and carbs for sure.

Are you a good chef? What is your go-to meal when someone you’re trying to impress comes over?

I can make eggs. If I made something for someone, they probably wouldn’t be impressed.

What is the most expensive thing you’ve bought for yourself?

Clothes and cars. I buy very few things, but whatever I do buy, I want the best.

Describe yourself in one hashtag.

#TheArtist. I wish someone would describe me like that!

{ Bedside stories }

What’s on your bedside table?

A book and my eye mask.

What is the last thing you do before going to bed?

The sanitised version is, I use eye drops and say a prayer.

What do you do when you can’t fall asleep?

Read a book.

Who’s your 3 am friend?

Used to be my school friends. I don’t have one any more now; we’re all asleep well before that.

{ Would you rather }

Never act again or never endorse anything?

I can’t live without acting.

Delhi or Mumbai?

Both. I need both to function.

Always have very slow internet or perpetually low battery?

I think low battery; I live with that every day, anyway.

Never age or never need to sleep?

Well, there’s nothing wrong with ageing...

Always be the best-dressed or never be papped?

I want to be the best-dressed person! I like dressing up.

From HT Brunch, November 19, 2022

