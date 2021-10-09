In Bed With Sid Makkar: I wear perfume to bed, says the actor

Born and raised in Mumbai, Sid Makkar studied at a South Mumbai school where nobody even thought of acting as a profession. Arts were definitely encouraged there, be it music, plays, painting etc, but he was too involved in sports to care about anything else. As school ended he had no clue about what he wanted to do. So, he went with the ride and set sail to America to study and become a businessman in the tech world (with a 50 percent scholarship to his credit). He looked forward to weekends and his part time job, but dreaded his classes. Then Sid took an acting class and was hooked. After spending a weekend locked by himself to think about giving up ‘the American Dream’ and pursuing his passion as an actor, the choice was obvious. His ride as an actor has not been a smooth one, but with his upcoming projects, which include an indie film, he feels that he’s just beginning in many ways.

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I’m terrible with names. I can never remember them.

2. I’m amazing with faces. I don’t forget the face of anyone I have interacted with.

3. I’m obsessed with smelling good — I wear cologne to bed even when I’m alone.

One relationship rule you always follow?

To say it like it is.

A self-discovery during lockdown?

I’m a good investor as I can research forever.

Your favourite city in the world to sleep in?

Mumbai, Goa and London at different times of the year.

Your next bed time book would be?

The Autobiography of Sid Makkar in about 20 years from now.

Describe yourself in a hashtag

#NotJustAPrettyBoy

A health shot you follow?

Think and do good to others. Its good for your health, too!

Bedside stories

Last person you usually text goodnight to?

My girlfriend.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Stretch.

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

Right.

What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Eggs and fruit.

What do you wear to bed?

Shorts.

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

A book, sanitiser and cologne.

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram.

Beaches or mountains?

Beaches in the summer, mountains in the monsoon.

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering.

Money or fame?

Both.

Movies or web series?

Web series.

From HT Brunch, October 10, 2021

