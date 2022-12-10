In Bed With Sunny Singh: “Overthinking is not a negative thing”

Sunny Singh feels he always ends up bonding with his directors and co-actors. Like his Adipurush crew—Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif ALi Khan and Om Raut. Sunny claims he’s made good friends in the film industry, including Akshay Kumar. “Whenever I text him, he replies. We are quite similar, and speak only in Punjabi. He’s special to me,” the actor says.

Sunny comes from a close-knit family, with whom he spends at least three hours every day. His dad came to Mumbai to become a hero and has done around 300 action films till date. Sunny wanted to become a hero from the time he lived in JB Nagar in Andheri East, and won dance and fancy-dress competitions. After several auditions, standing in long queues and coping with rejection, he was cast in Pyaar ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He says, “I’m playing the lead in films and we’ve moved to Juhu, fulfilling my parents’ dream.”

The actor loves driving, music, cinnamon latte and black coffee. “I used to have five coffees but I would get a little pensive, so I stopped,” laughs the actor, who says he plays Xbox at night. “But I keep my door shut so that I don’t keep anyone awake!”

List three things no one knows about you.

1. I bite my nails a lot... it’s weird.

2. I have OCD about personal hygiene—I brush twice and bathe thrice a day.

3. I overthink, but it is not a negative thing. I go into the details of any issue and solve it.

Tell us a dealbreaker in relationships.

I hate lies. Even if they are small lies. Because, eventually, you will tell big lies. Relationships don’t end due to big problems; they always end due to small issues. You need to tell your partner everything; faking it is really bad.

What are your guilty pleasures?

I am legit mad about eating rice cake and peanut butter at night. It sends me into a different zone.

Your favourite health shot?

Green juice or fruit juice.

Do you like gymming?

I love doing proper circuits at the gym. But, at the same time, I have done dand baithak (squats you’re made to do when you are punished in school) a lot!

How long can you stay without checking your phone?

I’m always on my phone. I check my phone for five minutes every half an hour. Everybody’s addicted!

Who, according to you, has bedroom eyes?

Jennifer Lawrence. She is beautiful.

Which place inspires you to explore your wild side?

I really like the hilly countryside near Manchester, England.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#AlphaMale.

{ Bedside stories }

What do you keep on your bedside table?

My phone, charger, AirPods, a bottle of water, and, sometimes, my clothes.

What is the longest you have slept at a stretch?

After shooting non-stop for a night shift, I slept around 7am and woke up directly in the evening at 8pm!

What do you wear to bed?

Shorts. That’s it. Maybe a comfortable vest, too.

What would be your breakfast in bed?

Bircher Muesli, because it’s yummy. With an omelette, fruits or juices.

Are you comfortable sharing a bed?

I can’t share my bed with anyone, even a partner. I like my privacy.

{ This or that? }

Living in a penthouse or living in a bungalow?

I would love to live in a massive penthouse as I find the view from the top surreal.

Romcoms or action films?

I’d love to do an action comedy.

Tanning on the beach or going for a jungle safari?

A jungle safari.

Scrambled eggs or egg bhurji?

Egg bhurji.

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022

