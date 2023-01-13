In Bed With Zaid Darbar: “The last person I apologised to is myself”

Zaid Darbar’s bestubbled good looks and fluid dance moves have won him a loyal fan base on social media (4million followers on Instagram).

Despite having music director Ismail Darbar as his father and influencer Awez Darbar for a brother, Zaid has carved out his own identity. And, marrying well-known actress Gauahar Khan in 2020 has not overshadowed his life, he’s clear. “Life has become soooo much better and easier,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zaid says he loves working alongside his partner, with whom he has acted in multiple music videos. After playing couples in different stages of love in Wapis, Allah Khair Kare and Main Pyaar Mein Hoon, the two recently released their music video Baarish Mein Tum, sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

Leading a full life, with both his professional and personal life in top gear, Zaid works a full day and sleeps like a log in his bed. Ask him what he does on the nights when he wakes up suddenly, he smiles, “I maybe check my phone and then just go to sleep again.”

Tell us something nobody knows about you.

Nobody will ever come to know about this because I will not say.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How important is it to make up after a fight before going to bed?

It is extremely important to sleep in peace and to stay connected, and positively so.

Who was the last person you said sorry to?

To myself!

What do you get nostalgic about?

Music. Baarishein is a song that makes me feel emotional.

What is your first emotion when you wake up?

I am ready for the day. I feel energetic, but first, I relax and eat breakfast.

Do you find nights romantic?

I think they are romantic because of so many reasons, like the weather.

Do you pray at night?

I do. For my family. And express gratitude.

Do you sleep better in hotels or in your own bedroom?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At my own place, in my own bedroom.

If you were stuck in an elevator with a stranger what would you do?

Make the surroundings comfortable and seek help.

A podcast you listen to?

Ranveer Allahbadia’s The Ranveer Show.

Who is your favourite stand-up comedian?

Munawar Faruqi.

Other than your wife, who, according to you, has the best eyes?

My mom (laughs).

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#coolminded.

{ Bedside stories }

What do you wear to bed?

A night suit.

A bedtime habit you want to get rid of but can’t?

Binge watching. I recently binge watched Season 2 of Mismatched.

Do you believe that dreams have a message?

Yes. I dream about unrealistic things.

Do you brush your teeth before you drink your morning cuppa tea?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yes, obviously!

{ This or that? }

Travelling in organised tours or travelling on your own?

I prefer organised tours because that helps in getting more information.

Mocktails or cocktails?

Mocktails.

Ryan Gosling or Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan. I loved him in Vikram Vedha.

School days or college days?

School!

Biryani or dal chawal?

Biryani.

From HT Brunch, January 14, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch