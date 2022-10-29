In Bed With Zareen Khan: “The next thing on my bucket list is skydiving”

As a child growing up in a Christian neighbourhood of Bandra, Mumbai, Zareen Khan’s childhood was like most millennials—summer vacations were the best part of every year. “All my cousins used to come over and we used to be out playing the whole time. Our neighbourhood used to have Housie sessions every afternoon where everyone from eight to 80 years old used to have a great time!” she remembers.

Zareen says it was sheer destiny that pulled her into Bollywood. Now, having been a part of films across industries, she knows that, “We’re living in an era where there is no regional segregation… it’s cinema as a whole and that makes me glad.”

As of right now, she is shooting for a Tamil film, Nagabhairav, while her horror-comedy film Patalpani is in post-production. She will also be shooting for a Hindi horror-thriller next year, and most exciting of all, Zareen’s going to turn producer and is already working on finalising a few scripts!

List three things that no one knows about you.

1. I find lizards really cute.

2. I hate roller coasters.

3. I’m technologically challenged.

What’s the most adventurous thing you’ve ever done?

The most adventurous thing I’ve ever done, and quite unknowingly, is be on the Harry Potter ride in Universal Studios, LA. It was adventurous because I had no idea it was a roller coaster… I thought it was a simulation ride. The thing that’s next on my bucket list is skydiving.

Tell us your irrational fear.

Ghosts.

What is that one embarrassing memory that haunts you at 3am?

The serious shit I’ve taken from some people in the name of love.

If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio.

If you were on a dating app, what would your bio say?

Swipe right at your own risk.

Do you have any tattoos?

I love tattoos! I have one on my right ankle. It is a heart pierced with a dagger and wrapped with barbed wire around it. I was a teenager when I got it done, and at the time, I thought it looked quite cool. But now I realise how stupid it is, so I am going to have a different one to cover it up real soon!

What is your most useless talent?

I can touch my nose with my tongue!

Describe yourself in one hashtag.

#HappyHippie

{ Bedside stories }

What is the most personal item on your bedside table?

My dreamcatcher.

What’s the last thing you do before going to sleep at night?

Say a small prayer.

What do you wear to sleep?

An oversized T-shirt.

The one song guaranteed to put you to sleep?

I can go off to sleep to any song.

What do you do when you can’t sleep?

I never have trouble sleeping. It’s my favourite thing to do! But if I can’t fall asleep, I read something really boring.

{Would you rather?}

Always have slow internet or perpetually have low battery?

Low battery.

Never age or never need to sleep?

Never age.

Always be either 10 minutes late or 20 minutes early?

I would love to be 20 minutes early, but somehow, I’m always 10 minutes late!

From HT Brunch, October 29, 2022

