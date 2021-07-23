Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Insta-easy recipe
brunch

Insta-easy recipe

Instagram and style go hand in hand. And when the HT Brunch Cover Story got two young designers to talk about their InstaGlam, here's what chef Rahul Vasavdani got inspired to whip up.
By HT Brunch Team, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Insta-easy recipe(Instagram/@htbrunch)

Chef Rahul Vasandani decides to make the aesthetically beautiful (and delicious) Babka Bread to celebrate the HT Brunch cover with young #InstaGlam designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja.

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

530g all purpose flour

100g granulated sugar

8 instant yeast

170ml lukewarm water

3 large eggs

135g room temperature

Salt

Oil for greasing

Chocolate Paste Ingredients:

150g dark chocolate

120g butter

105g powdered sugar

40gm cocoa powder

Optional: Freshly grated nutmeg (1/8 teaspoon)

Pinch of salt

Method:

1. Mix lukewarm water, yeast and sugar.

2. Add the yeast mixture to the flour.

3. You can use a stand mixer or a stand to knead the dough.

4. Add eggs and then add softened butter in intervals.

5.Add a pinch of salt.

6. Rest the dough for 20 minutes.

For the Chocolate spread:

1. Add chocolate and butter on a double broiler.

2. Use whisk and add powered sugar and cocoa powder.

Assembly:

1. Knock back the dough and roll it out.

2. Spread the paste evenly and roll it out.

3. Cut it in between and make braids out of the bread.

4. Cut it and place it in two separate bread tins and cover it for an hour.

5. Bake it in a preheated oven for 15-18 minutes at 180 degrees C.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recipe
TRENDING NEWS

Kid’s tantrum on not being given a burger leaves people in splits. Watch

Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP