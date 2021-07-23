Insta-easy recipe

Chef Rahul Vasandani decides to make the aesthetically beautiful (and delicious) Babka Bread to celebrate the HT Brunch cover with young #InstaGlam designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja.

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

530g all purpose flour

100g granulated sugar

8 instant yeast

170ml lukewarm water

3 large eggs

135g room temperature

Salt

Oil for greasing

Chocolate Paste Ingredients:

150g dark chocolate

120g butter

105g powdered sugar

40gm cocoa powder

Optional: Freshly grated nutmeg (1/8 teaspoon)

Pinch of salt

Method:

1. Mix lukewarm water, yeast and sugar.

2. Add the yeast mixture to the flour.

3. You can use a stand mixer or a stand to knead the dough.

4. Add eggs and then add softened butter in intervals.

5.Add a pinch of salt.

6. Rest the dough for 20 minutes.

For the Chocolate spread:

1. Add chocolate and butter on a double broiler.

2. Use whisk and add powered sugar and cocoa powder.

Assembly:

1. Knock back the dough and roll it out.

2. Spread the paste evenly and roll it out.

3. Cut it in between and make braids out of the bread.

4. Cut it and place it in two separate bread tins and cover it for an hour.

5. Bake it in a preheated oven for 15-18 minutes at 180 degrees C.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON