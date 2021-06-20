“Instagram’s an escape. Twitter is reality,” says Sophie Choudry

From making her way into our hearts as the Ek Pardesi girl to being loved for her onscreen appearances in Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Sophie Choudry has consistently reinvented herself. She admits to being particular about clean feet. So much so that she wanted to learn Bharatanatyam growing up, but backed out as it involved being barefeet. Though she did learn it later. Given her passion for health, wellness and Pilates, she’s now a fitness entrepreneur with her own brand called LifeTox; all while being a singer. She has utilised her time at home to train by enrolling with an American voice coach known for teaching JLo! Sophie is best described as a versatile artist, style diva and globetrotter who’s secretly a homebody.

Your favourite city in the world to sleep in?

London, Paris and my own bed in Mumbai. But there’s nothing like waking up to the sea in the Maldives — sheer magic!

List three things no one knows about you.

1. I’m a die-hard romantic.

2. I’m addicted to MasterChef Australia.

3. I was always a straight-A student!

One relationship rule you always follow?

Honesty.

One relationship rule everyone should follow?

Don’t try to change your partner once you fall in love. Grow, evolve together and adjust.

A self-discovery during lockdown?

I’m a pretty good cook and baker!

A health shot for our readers?

I alternate between one month of Fittox detox tea first thing in the morning and one month of butter coffee. Fat first in the morning curbs carb cravings and detox tea helps metabolism and skin!

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Unforgettable

Do you wake up in the middle of the night or just straight in the morning?

This pandemic doesn’t let any of us sleep completely peacefully. I definitely wake up at least once in the middle of the night.

The most comfortable bed you have ever slept on?

My own

Do you like television in the bedroom?

I have a TV in my room but I hardly ever use it. I like watching TV on my living room couch!

Any bed time stories you remember?

Sleeping beauty. It’s probably why I still hope my Prince Charming will awaken me from my slumber with the perfect kiss!! See... told you I was a die-hard romantic.

Any bed time habit which you have gotten over?

I used to drink hot milk every night before sleeping until 4 years ago. Then I realised I’m dairy intolerant!!!

Bedside stories

A book you usually take while curling up in bed?

My latest read was Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. What an inspiring, positive read!

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Say a quick prayer for being alive, my good health and that of my loved ones. Then, I cuddle my puppy, Tia. I love mornings!

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

Right. Don’t even think about taking it!

Your idea of the perfect breakfast in bed?

Fluffy French toast with berries and maple syrup, and almond milk latte.

What do you wear to bed?

Lace is always a good idea. Pretty pyjamas that look and feel good on my skin.

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Both. Instagram is an escape. Twitter is reality.

Beaches or mountains?

Beaches.

Big party or small gathering?

Small and intimate.

Money or fame?

Good health and happiness!

Movies or web series?

Web series.

From HT Brunch, June 20, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch