Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Experience volunteer tourism
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: Experience volunteer tourism

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Our expert on how you can make your travels even more worthwhile
By Jeremy Jauncey

The beauty of giving back

If I were to pick three “beautiful destinations” for volunteer tourism, which ones would they be, and how would I be making a positive difference.

—Kiran Sharma, Via Instagram

Malawi, I went in 2018 to visit a charity we support called We See Hope. They are providing critical schooling, health and accomodation to young abandoned children due to the AIDS pandemic, and offer beautiful interactive experiences with local communities when you visit. 

Kigali, Rwanda, for the city life and vibrancy of urban living but also the proximity to national parks, where you can volunteer with local communities to protect the habitats of gorillas and chimps.

Siargao, Philippines, a beautiful surf community with luxury and affordable accommodation in the heart of nature where you can support ocean conservation through beach clean-ups and local education programmes.

 Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups.

From HT Brunch, October 3, 2021

