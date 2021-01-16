IND USA
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: Travel choices - Maldives or Seychelles, Airbnb or hotels?

Let Jeremy Jauncey help you out with your travel destination and stay dilemmas
By Jeremy Jauncey
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:18 PM IST
With so many options once travel becomes safer, Jeremy picks out what works best for him

Island of choice

Maldives vs Seychelles: which Indian ocean islands do you prefer and why?

—Shatapti R, Via Email

Impossible for me to say! I love both and have had amazing experiences every time I’ve been there. Indians are very lucky to have both so close by.

The main stay

Airbnb over regular hotels: what’s your personal preference?

—Royan Rodricks, Mumbai

Both have a role in my travels as I think both are important factors in supporting local economies. I’ve loved visiting hotels since I was little and as more and more I have become conscious of their environmental impact they have moved the industry forward. On the other hand, I love that Airbnb has enabled local people to generate extra income and feel the benefits that tourism can bring to their communities.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, January 17, 2021

