Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Travelling for history and organising the best singles' holiday
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: Travelling for history and organising the best singles’ holiday

Is American history enough to quench a history buff’s wanderlust? And how can you combine your 30th birthday and a Valentine’s Day trip for singles’
Our expert on travelling to the US for historical reasons and the perfect 30th birthday holiday with your friends
Published on Nov 13, 2021 09:35 PM IST
ByJeremy Jauncey

American history

I’m a history buff, and I’m going to ask you a politically incorrect question: after seeing historic sites in Egypt, Italy and Peru, do you find American history, which is comparatively just a few centuries old, a bit wanting?

—Pritika, Via Email

Definitely not. America is one of the most diverse and exciting countries in the world with different states, cities and towns having unique personalities, food and music. If you prefer antiquities and the ancient sites of the old world (which I also love) they don’t exist in the US but the culture experiences there are second to none.destination

Singles’ V-day

Name one crazy destination perfect for a party of singles: I want to organise a trip for my single friends on Valentine’s Day next year. It’s also my 30th!

—Smriti V, Via Instagram

Stockholm! Beautiful city, culture and people. Might be a little cold in February but I love that city and in my younger years would visit as a single man with friends.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, November 14, 2021

