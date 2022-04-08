Karishma Mehta: Meet the in-laws

Be yourself

I’m meeting my partner’s parents for the first time, after being together for about a year. They are way more conservative than my parents and I would like to leave a good impression on them without compromising who I am. What’s the best way to go about this?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

—Anubha, Via Instagram

Be yourself keeping in mind that for any marriage to work, compromises are inevitable as no two families and no two people are the same. That being said, you mustn’t lose who you inherently are. My suggestion would be to introspect on your values, what you feel absolutely uncomfortable compromising on and what you’re okay with. Self reflection is the first step towards making sure you strike this balance between the family and you.

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, April 9, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch