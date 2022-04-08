Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Karishma Mehta: Meet the in-laws
brunch

Karishma Mehta: Meet the in-laws

Anxious about meeting your partner’s parents? Here’s why the only thing you need to focus on is being yourself
Don’t be nervous about meeting your in-laws. Just be yourself
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 10:39 PM IST
ByKarishma Mehta

Be yourself

I’m meeting my partner’s parents for the first time, after being together for about a year. They are way more conservative than my parents and I would like to leave a good impression on them without compromising who I am. What’s the best way to go about this?

—Anubha, Via Instagram

Be yourself keeping in mind that for any marriage to work, compromises are inevitable as no two families and no two people are the same. That being said, you mustn’t lose who you inherently are. My suggestion would be to introspect on your values, what you feel absolutely uncomfortable compromising on and what you’re okay with. Self reflection is the first step towards making sure you strike this balance between the family and you.

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, April 9, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP