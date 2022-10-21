Karishma Mehta: Of moving in and lending money to friends
When is moving in with your partner a good decision? And why loaning money to your friends is not a good idea
Moving in
Q My partner wants to move in, but I’d rather wait till we get married. Am I being regressive?
—Jasmine, Delhi
Absolutely not. Who has defined what is progressive and what’s regressive? Most of the time we give into societal norms of whether something is regressive or progressive. The most important thing is to feel comfortable in what you do.
Friends & finances
Q What’s a respectable amount of time to ask a friend to pay back a loan you helped out with?
—Kanika, Via Instagram
Ask whenever you need the money. but remember that you need to be a bit firm and state that you have given it out of goodwill. But, please do not lend money to friends, especially good friends. It’s a terrible idea. Why mess up a friendship? It’s great if the money is returned, because in a lot of cases, it is never returned. If avoidable, then avoid it. And please be firm about it.
Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay
From HT Brunch, October 22, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch