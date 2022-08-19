Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karishma Mehta: Office favourites and marriage talk

brunch
Updated on Aug 19, 2022 08:07 PM IST

If you’re jealous of the new office joinee, then here’s some perspective for you. And how to ignore the marriage question at family functions

Of office politics and questions about marriage
ByKarishma Mehta

Just be you

A new person has joined my team and is already a favourite among my colleagues. How do I win them over?

—Krishna, Via Instagram

In my opinion, you may be overthinking it. Just be yourself—there is no such thing as ‘winning people over’—people do as they please anyway, so there’s no point losing yourself to this process. Be you, in the realest and most authentic way. And focus on nurturing your work and relationships.

Matter of choice

How can I dodge the ‘when will you get married’ question at a family wedding?

—Anamika, Delhi

I’m 30 and single, so, believe me, I understand how frustrating this question can be. To be honest, people will keep asking, you just have to make sure it doesn’t get to you. Be the best version of yourself—who is happy and fulfilled—and let that speak for itself. That’s what I’ve been focussing on.

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2022

