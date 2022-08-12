Karishma Mehta: Professional cues

For the love of your job

For the first time in four years of a job I love, I feel like I have lost my ambitious side and become too comfortable. How do I get out of this funk?

—Aniruddha, Delhi

First accept that it’s normal to feel this way—I feel the lack of ambition on days and that’s okay. What’s helped me is journaling—when I highlight all our victories, our macro vision, and all the things we are creating, I genuinely start to feel excited again.

Try doing that. Build a vision for yourself, your goals, and what it is that you want from life. And then, highlight all you have achieved. This will get you excited again!

Loyalty pays

I’ve been working in the same industry for eight years, and my salary has not even doubled from when I started. How can I ask for a raise?

—Megha K, Via Instagram

Eight years is a long time. CEOs and companies value loyalty over anything else, it’s priceless. Half the battle is won by just asking. Simply go up to your HR or manager and outline your contribution over the eight years, and how you feel about your compensation. I’m sure they will see it.

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, August 13, 2022

