Listicle: 10 actors whom we can listen to all day

Shah Rukh Khan. Man deserves props for making ‘I love you K-K-K-Kiran’ from Darr go viral in 1993, long before the internet. SRK is the king of charm, the poster boy of romance. Even with eyes closed, we know it’s him. He’s been narrator in Shaurya (2008), Kismat Konnection (2008), and The Zoya Factor (2019). He’s narrated the 2011 documentary Mughal-E-Azam, and 2020 miniseries The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. We’ll hear him soon in the Hindi version of The Lion King.

SRK is the king of charm. Even with eyes closed, we know it’s him.