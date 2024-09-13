Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 actors whom we can listen to all day

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Sep 13, 2024 10:22 AM IST

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji charm with their iconic voices, while legends like Morgan Freeman and James Earl Jones leave a lasting impact.

Shah Rukh Khan. Man deserves props for making ‘I love you K-K-K-Kiran’ from Darr go viral in 1993, long before the internet. SRK is the king of charm, the poster boy of romance. Even with eyes closed, we know it’s him. He’s been narrator in Shaurya (2008), Kismat Konnection (2008), and The Zoya Factor (2019). He’s narrated the 2011 documentary Mughal-E-Azam, and 2020 miniseries The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. We’ll hear him soon in the Hindi version of The Lion King.

SRK is the king of charm. Even with eyes closed, we know it’s him.
Rani Mukerji’s gravelly bass voice is recognisable anywhere.
Who hasn’t heard Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone voice in ads, polio-immunisation messages, and caller tunes?
Deepika Padukone voiced Shantipriya and Sandy in Om Shanti Om differently.
When Kareena Kapoor Khan sings, her voice takes on a whole other quality.
In Her, Scarlett Johansson’s voice alone makes a man fall for her.
Morgan Freeman’s baritone is so deep and reassuring, it makes everyone believe in him.
Antonio Banderas’s voice is sexy, smooth, and silky. It’s the Spanish accent.
When you think about Batman’s voice in your head, you hear Kevin Conroy.
RIP, James Earl Jones. We’ll miss your deep and atmospheric voice.
