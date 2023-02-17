Listicle: 10 alternatives if you love Humans Of New York

Humans of Corporate

@humansofcorporate

humansofcorporate offers spot-on memes and tweets about corporate life

This is probably the most relatable page out there if you’re in a 9-5 job. It regularly posts memes and tweets about working and corporate life that are spot-on. There’s something comforting about knowing that the frustration you feel is shared with so many others. What time is the revolution, again? Are we eating the rich today or tomorrow? The humour is dry, the sarcasm hits where it’s supposed to, and you won’t regret following them.

Goats of Bangladesh

@goatsofbangladesh

This parody of HONY features random goats and their stories

How did this become a thing? Nobody knows, but this weirdly successful parody of Humans of New York account features—you guessed it—stories about random goats, some of which can get pretty real. You’d be surprised how often you’d agree with what a goat has to say. The page started as a joke, with the goats saying things that accurately reflected what was happening socially and politically in Bangladesh, and then took off so well that the creators continued posting goat stories. Honourable mention here must also go to Cows of Benares and Pigeons of Boston, if only for trying.

Humans of Late Capitalism

@humansoflate

This Facebook account took it upon itself to point out the glaring flaws in consumer culture, posting pictures of things that highlighted the consequences of consumer culture and income inequality

Later capitalism is the historical epoch we’ve been living in since 1940. This Facebook account took it upon itself to point out the glaring flaws in consumer culture, posting pictures of things that highlighted the consequences of consumer culture and income inequality. Eventually the page also began posting memes. Unluckily for us, they stopped posting somewhere around the start of the pandemic. BringThisBack

Orcs of New York

@OrcsOfNewYork

OrcsOfNewYork is a platform for the oft-overlooked Orcs that live in New York

Once upon a time, somebody had a dream. And their dream was to give a face to the Orcish diaspora in New York, one story at a time. This much-needed account gave a voice to the oft-overlooked Orcs that live in New York. Though there have been no posts in a while, the older posts are definitely worth a look. Where else will you find orcs barbecuing, taking the subway or even at the DMV? TBH, this page is probably one of the best examples of what a parody account should look like.

Humans of Spirit Airlines

@humansofspiritairlines

On this page of memes and actual news stories, there’s enough to entertain anyone looking for a laugh, especially if you’ve ever flown a low-cost carrier

Spirit Airlines is an ultra low-cost airline in the United States. To say that everybody has a problem with their barely-there service and touch and go rule enforcement is an understatement. Even if you’ve never flown Spirit Airlines, you’ve definitely heard of them on the internet. On this page of memes and actual news stories, there’s enough to entertain anyone looking for a laugh, especially if you’ve ever flown a low-cost carrier.

Cats of Instagram (top)

@catsofinstagram

If you like cats, you’re probably already following this account. From Reels to posts to memes to just plain, static images (yes, those still exist) of all-round cute kitties and grumpy cats, this page has something for everyone. Just don’t forget to paws and leave them a like. See what we did there?

Dogs of New York

@dogs_ny

You see photographs accompanied by very cute captions of doggos walking around NYC’s Central Park

Before there was @thedogist (give them a follow if you like Reels and pictures of pets) there was this fun account where you see photographs accompanied by very cute captions of doggos walking around NYC’s Central Park, coffee shops and just out and about, doing their thing. We only wish the dogs had a little more to say.

Humans of Patriarchy

@humans_of_patriarchy

They mainly post screenshots of tweets, Reddit comments, and smart opinions on things that are wrong but somehow still accepted in everyday life

The original Humans of Patriarchy Facebook account blew up when it first started and has managed to keep going strong. (Perhaps because the patriarchy still exists?) They mainly post screenshots of tweets, Reddit comments, and smart opinions on things that are wrong but somehow still accepted in everyday life. It’s worth a follow if this is something you feel strongly about. The Instagram account is India-focused and features mainly screenshots of topical and funny tweets.

Humans of IT Companies

@humansofitcompanies

The Reels on this page, in which people who work at corporates and IT companies share what they’ve overcome to get to where they are now, may have you feeling grateful for your life

Stuck in your job and looking for motivation? The Reels on this page, in which people who work at corporates and IT companies share what they’ve overcome to get to where they are now, may have you feeling grateful for your life. From bad managers to poverty, the pandemic, the loss of a parent, and much more, this page is a great display of the resilience of the human spirit and has built a community centred on love and empathy. Unexpectedly wholesome.

Pokemon of New York

@pokemonofnyc

If you’re a hardcore Pokemon fan, you’ll love this page

If you’ve ever wondered what Bulbasaur, Diglett, Jigglypuff or Magikarp are up to while they’re out and about, wonder no more! Started by fans of the Pokemon game (remember when that blew up and people were walking into traffic? Fun times) all the images come from their captured Pokemon – you’d know that was no mean feat if you’ve ever played the game yourself. The activity on this page has decreased over time, but if you’re a hardcore Pokemon fan, you’ll love this.

