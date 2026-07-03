Listicle: 10 animal detectives we’d always want on the case

Dog; Scooby-Doo, Where are you? (1969). The Great Dane is not, technically, a great detective. He lisps, he’s terrified of ghosts and he is significantly more invested in triple-decker sandwiches than solving crimes. His clue-finding is entirely accidental. He’ll trip over hidden floorboards, stumble into secret passageways while running away from monsters or get locked inside a closet filled with clues. The gang routinely uses him as live bait. But loyalty consistently outranks fear. Such a good boy.

Scooby-Doo’s clue-finding is entirely accidental. But loyalty consistently outranks fear.

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The Sheep Detectives are self-aware and stick together as a herd. Awww.

Sheep; The Sheep Detectives (2026). Sheep are unlikely animals to solve a murder case. They’re not the smartest, the fiercest or the most nimble. But when their beloved shepherd George is found dead, the woolly squad can’t leave it to the bumbling cop and journo. Years of bedtime whodunnits have taught them a thing or two. They stick together as a herd, work through grief and a fear of crossing roads. “Do you know what humans call stupid people who can’t think for themselves? Sheep!” They’re self-aware too.

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Jim Qwilleran may think he’s the detective of The Cat Who... series, but it’s actually his Siamese cat, Koko. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

{{^usCountry}} Cat; The Cat Who... series (1966-2007). Jim Qwilleran may think he’s the star detective of this book series, but his Siamese cat, Koko, knows better. Author Lilian Jackson Braun bestows the feline with exceptional intellect. He’s just cat enough to be snobby and silent, but he’s human enough to scan newspaper headlines, even paw at certain words in the dictionary to lead his human to the killer. Koko’s “bad behaviour” (scratching, yowling) always points to a crucial clue. In these cozy mysteries, the human is just an assistant with opposable thumbs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cat; The Cat Who... series (1966-2007). Jim Qwilleran may think he’s the star detective of this book series, but his Siamese cat, Koko, knows better. Author Lilian Jackson Braun bestows the feline with exceptional intellect. He’s just cat enough to be snobby and silent, but he’s human enough to scan newspaper headlines, even paw at certain words in the dictionary to lead his human to the killer. Koko’s “bad behaviour” (scratching, yowling) always points to a crucial clue. In these cozy mysteries, the human is just an assistant with opposable thumbs. {{/usCountry}}

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Rita Mae Brown’s book, Outfoxed, depicts foxes as a highly intelligent and cunning species.

Fox; Outfoxed (2000). Rita Mae Brown’s book takes the foxes’ “sly reputation” and turns them into a highly intelligent and cunning species. They form a sort of woodland CIA network, helping Jane “Sister” Arnold, who runs Virginia’s Jefferson Hunt Club, find the murderer of member Fontaine Buruss. They lay scent trails to find evidence, steer hounds towards clues, and bark in code. They also have a pecking order: “Groundhogs have no sense of aesthetics”. Go home, humans, the foxes will figure the case out.

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In the film Remarkably Bright Creatures, Marcellus the octopus helps his human friend solve a mystery.

Octopus; Remarkably Bright Creatures (2022). With eight arms, half a billion neurons and a rock pile of hoarded evidence in his tank, Marcellus is a natural detective. He memorises faces, reads emotions, “tastes” clues and performs forensic analysis with his suckers. Sly enough to escape his tank every night, he goes hunting for both snacks and secrets. Shelby Van Pelt writes him as a curmudgeonly, lonely captive who considers humans blundering and dull. But he helps his human friend Tova solve a 30-year-old mystery.

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In Eric Garcia’s noir novel, Anonymous Rex, Vincent Rubio is a down-on-his-luck velociraptor PI. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Velociraptor; Anonymous Rex (1999). Dinosaurs never went extinct. They just squeezed into latex human suits and got office jobs. In Eric Garcia’s noir novel, Vincent Rubio is a down-on-his-luck velociraptor PI, until an arson investigation spirals into murder and a dinosaur conspiracy. He solves crimes the way only he can: Seeing through disguises. A twitching tail. A concealed horn. A suspect sweating through latex. It’s a book about the exhaustion of pretending. Vincent moves through a sea of humans and still feels completely alone. The latex suit is the metaphor.

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Paddington is polite to a fault, which makes him a surprisingly sharp investigator.

Bear; Paddington in Peru (2024). Paddington has all the makings of a terrible detective. He’s trusting, easily distracted, usually covered in marmalade and too cute to take seriously. Those are exactly the qualities that crack the case. Instead of a hardened, cynical investigator, Paddington uses his polite, naive questions to get victims to accidentally confess. In Paddington in Peru, his curiosity helps expose a treasure-hunting conspiracy. Throw in a Hard Stare, and even the shadiest crooks don’t stand a chance.

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Spike, the capuchin monkey from Ace Ventura, is the agency’s real field operative.

Monkey; Ace Ventura (1994). Ace Ventura is the world’s greatest pet detective, but Spike the capuchin monkey is the agency’s real field operative. He’s small enough to go where humans can’t and nimble enough to get away with it. While Ace distracts suspects with his trademark tomfoolery, Spike slips through vents, steals keys, snaps evidence and gathers intel from other animals. He is the one bypassing physical security boundaries, cutting power lines, or retrieving locked items from high-security vaults. Here, have a banana, Spike.

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In The World’s Greatest Flamingo Detective series, Fabio spends his time sipping pink lemonade.

Flamingo; The World’s Greatest Flamingo Detective series (2018-2020). In Laura James’s children’s books, Fabio the Flamingo spends his time sipping pink lemonade, and solving cases by spotting the small discrepancies in a suspect’s story or behaviour. When jazz-singing hippo Julia vanishes mid-performance in The Case of the Missing Hippo (2018), Fabio works out it was a kidnapping, not stage fright, by reconstructing the event backstage. Total flamingo behaviour.

Who knew the electric mouse could be so funny as a hard-boiled, coffee-guzzling investigator?

Mouse; Detective Pikachu (2019). The electric mouse, but cast as a hard-boiled, coffee-guzzling, noir-style investigator. He’s a deep-voiced, sarcastic, fast-talking personality (voiced by Ryan Reynolds). “If you talk to me, I’m going to electrocute you,” he tells someone grumpily. Part of the job is dealingl with government conspiracies, shady organisations, gritty urban cityscapes and illegal Pokémon experiments. Pikachu can interrogate Pokémon witnesses, examine scorch marks and claw prints, and notice details everyone else overlooks. Bonus points for cuteness.

From HT Brunch, July 04, 2026

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