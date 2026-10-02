Listicle: 10 characters who memorably woke up with amnesia

Project Hail Mary (2026)

Ryland Grace, the human hero of Andy Weir’s 2021 novel (there’s an alien counterpart too) wakes up alone on a spaceship. He’s a school science teacher – he’s not supposed to be here, trying to save the planet from sun-eating bugs! Someone put him on this one-way mission, which seemed doomed until he meets Rocky, from another planet facing the same problem, Sure, they’ll figure it out and build an epic friendship. But who put him on board in the first place?