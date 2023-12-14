Listicle: 10 comedies that prove that women can make you laugh the hardest

Joy Ride (2023). It all begins when Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes awry, and she seeks out her cheeky childhood bestie Lolo (Sherry Cola), her college bestie Kat (Stephanie Hsu), who’s also a Chinese soap star, and Lolo’s crazy cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), to go on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. The epic ride celebrates friendship, belonging, and what it truly means to find and love oneself. Joy Ride (2023) celebrates friendship, belonging, and what it truly means to find and love oneself. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Quiz Lady (2023). Anne (Awkwafina) is young, brilliant, and obsessed with game shows. She teams up with her estranged, disaster of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), to help pay off their mother’s gambling debts. But when Anne’s pupper is kidnapped, a wild, cross-country adventure begins. Can Anne win a game show and save them all?

In Quiz Lady, Anne (Awkwafina) and her estranged sister Jenny (Sandra Oh) team up to help cover their mother’s gambling debts,.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Booksmart (2019). Overachievers Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) have done everything right to get into their dream college. So, it’s OK to go a little nuts on the eve of their graduation, right? That one night turns out into an adventure: accidental porn, deliberate acid trips, heartbreak, another dimension, pizza, vomit and redemption.

Booksmart was directed by Olivia Wilde.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Do Revenge (2022). Drea (Camila Mendes) is the Alpha it-girl in high school, until her her sex tape gets leaked, allegedly by her boyfriend Max (Austin Abrams). Enter Eleanor (Maya Hawke), a gawky new transfer student who is furious that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri). The two forge an unlikely secret friendship to exact revenge on behalf of each other, paying homage to ’90s films en route.

Do Revenge is a dark comedy, wherein two teenagers team up to take action against their tormentors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thank You for Coming (2023). It’s a sexual whodunit. Kanika (Bhumi Pednekar), a thirty-something who has spent her life kissing frogs only to hastily settle for her long-time admirer, wakes up after her engagement party, hung over,to recall that she has finally hit the Big O. But who is responsible for it? Well, she doesn’t know…just yet.

Thank You for Coming was produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiva Baby (2021). Danielle (Rachel Sennott) is on her way to a family gathering at a Jewish funeral, where her different worlds, which she had mindfully kept apart, will collide. Right after her appointment with her sugar daddy, she finds him amidst her parents at the funeral. An old flame, kept hidden in the shadows for years is there too. Then, sugar daddy’s wife joins the group and things kind of explode.

Shiva Baby is an American comedy film written and directed by Emma Seligman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veere Di Wedding (2018). Childhood besties Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Avni (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), Sakshi (Swara Bhasker) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) are celebrating Kalindi’s wedding. She’s marrying her long-time love Rishabh (Sumeet Vyas). But the special day goes south quickly, as skeletons tumble out of closets, and drama is thrown around like confetti.

Four childhood friends reunite for a bachelorette trip in Veere Di Wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barbie (2023). Can a plastic doll who can’t bend her knees, save the world? Barbie (Margot Robbie) enjoys a perfect life in Barbie Land with Ken (Ryan Gosling) and other Barbies and Kens.But a chance trip into the real world makes her see what women viewers deal with every day. Worse, that world threatens Barbie Land too. As for Ken, he’s getting creepier by the minute.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question the world she lives in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wine Country (2019). To celebrate Rebecca’s (Rachel Dratch) fiftieth, Abby (Amy Poehler) plans a Napa getaway with their long-time best friends. The group of six includes workaholic Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), post-op Val (Paula Pell), reclusive Jenny (Emily Spivey), and jaded mom Naomi (Maya Rudolph). But as the wine begins to flow, so do rumours and gossip. The terroir darkens. The notes turn sour and each woman must evaluate her friendships and tomorrows.

Amy Poehler directed Wine Country, about long time friends and past choices.

Polite Society (2023). In London, British-Pakistani teen martial artist-in-training Ria Khan (Priya Kansara) believes she must rescue her elder sister Lena (Ritu Arya) from what seems like a stifling marriage. So Ria enlists her friends for the most ambitious wedding heist of all time. Independence and sisterhood are tested, but also redefined, as the plot thickens.

In Polite Society, Ria Khan believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending wedding.