Listicle: 10 old-school Indian tools that will transform modern kitchens

Sevai nazhi (Tamil Nadu). The traditional cylindrical press is known by different names across south India. But the best ones – in brass or steel – all perform the same function: To extrude batter through sieves of different sizes to produce vermicelli, snacky crunchies, idiyappam and smaller dough shapes for cooking. Use them for their intended purpose, or to make Chinese noodles and Italian pasta. Everything comes out softer and lighter. Use the sevai nazhi from Tamil Nadu to make idiyappam, Chinese noodles and Italian pasta. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING GEMINI)

Forget the mixie, the chirava from Kerala is a much safer and better way to scrape coconuts. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING GEMINI)

Chirava (Kerala). Communities along both coasts have worked out ingenious ways to efficiently scrape the white flesh inside coconuts. Electrical appliances try, but they’re too noisy, too fast, and only deliver a soggy mess. Besides, those whirring blades are dangerous. Kerala’s version – in sitting and kneeling variants – puts a serrated blade on a low platform or bench, so users can rotate the coconut directly on the teeth, producing light, fluffy shavings without effort or wobble.

The bonti from West Bengal chops meats and veggies with precision. It’s less messy too. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING GEMINI)

Bonti (West Bengal). Long, curved blade fixed vertically onto a base, sharp side in. Users fold out the knife, so it holds its position, blade side up, leaving users with both hands free as they do the chopping. Great to scale fish, quickly cut meats and chop dense veggies with precision. It’s less mess too – juices all drip down, unlike with a chopping board. It folds back to safety when done.

Punjab’s Madhani can be used to make soft, airy lassi, buttermilk and makhan. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING CHATGPT)

Madhani (Punjab). Put down the bullet blender. Punjab’s analogue contraption delivers airy, soft lassi and buttermilk, and freshly whisked makkhan. And because hand-churning goes slow, the milk solids never overheat, retaining their texture and flavour. Get a wooden one, preferably in non-reactive sheesham. And put a podcast on as you churn, the quiet repetitive motion is almost meditative.

Maharashtra’s khalbattas are great to pound masalas and herbs. They look so pretty too. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING GEMINI)

Khalbatta (Maharashtra). The pestle and mortar are old, old friends. Every community is devoted to their version. The ones from Nashik (small, solid brass) are great to pound just enough masala or herbs for a single meal. Brass doesn’t chip or scrape easily, it doesn’t retain odours, is easy to clean and won’t flatten every spice mix into a boring smooth powder. Even professional chefs use them. Plus, so pretty, they deserve countertop space.

Andhra Pradesh’s handcarved wooden utensils give everyday tools the vibe of an heirloom object. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING GEMINI)

Wooden tools (Andhra Pradesh). In Udayagiri, woodworking communities take pride in their intricately carved spatulas, ladles, bowls and baking tools from locally sourced wood. Their signature handcarved, Persian-inspired floral detailing gives everyday kitchen tools the vibe of an heirloom object. The wood is light but dense, won’t warp under heat like plastic, and a wooden chopping board is kinder to knife blades. And those handles are surprisingly ergonomic too.

Bamboo steamers, from the North East, are great to steam momos, bao buns and sticky-rice desserts. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING GEMINI)

Bamboo steamer (North East). Everyone’s got frozen dumplings in the freezer, now. Don’t heat them in the microwave, they’ll just dry out. Go slow and authentic with steamers from Karimganj in Assam and parts of Mizoram. They have typically precise craftsmanship – the lids sit securely, letting no steam escape. And the slow-steam process cooks momos, delicate bao buns, silky tofu, custard or sticky rice desserts without making them limp or soggy. Even vegetables taste better when infused with the subtle bamboo fragrance.

Kashmir’s goshpar can be used to pound not just meat, but also avocados, ginger and dough. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING GEMINI)

Goshpar (Kashmir). This is technically a mallet for meats. Pounding meat on a stone slab patiently gives it the elastic texture for goshtaba and rista without heating it up, like a rotor-blade device would. It works just as well for making ginger paste, mashing avocadoes for guacamole, and flattening out glutinous dough quickly without visible grain. Get one in walnut wood. It’s easier to use than pulling out the grinder for every little thing.

UP’s sarota is beautiful, and great for chopping dry fruits and slicing sausage. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING GEMINI)

Sarota (Uttar Pradesh). Lucknow is synonymous with kebabs, chikankari and impeccable tehzeeb, but its paan culture is just as legendary. A scissor-like betel-nut cutter in brass or iron, decorated with floral or bird motifs, isn’t just a thing of beauty, it’s great for chopping dry fruit, slicing sausage or tackling those tiny prep jobs where large knives suddenly feel unnecessarily dramatic, and you don’t want to pull out the chopping board.

Goa’s fish knife removes scales quickly and the light blade is delicate on the flesh. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING GEMINI)