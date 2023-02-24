Listicle: 10 perfect wedding gifts

The escape room

“When we married 10 years ago a cousin a gifted us two nights at a five-star hotel in the city, just after the wedding,” recalls Chawla. “We were wrecked from the month-long wedding prep and celebrations, so we checked in and slept for 15 hours straight! Then there was a spa for two and breakfast. It was exactly what we needed.”

The little indulgence

Sensual bath bombs and rejuvenating mud packs are such a luxurious change from the perfumes and electronics that people tend to give as wedding presents. (LUSH)

Sometimes, all a couple needs is quiet time and pampering. “One of my wedding gifts was a luxury bath hamper,” Kudva recalls. “Those sensual bath bombs and rejuvenating mud packs were such a luxurious change from the perfumes and electronics that people tend to give as wedding presents. It made each day special for a long time.”

The memory maker

Gift a dinner by a chef like Heston Blumenthal. Not only will it be a great meal but also a make for a great memory to look back to. (@dinnerbyhb)

When Arora and his wife lived in London, a friend who gave them a belated wedding present came through with something they will remember for years. “It was a dinner by Heston Blumenthal, and it was fantastic,” says Arora. “This was the restaurant to go to back then, and was the most talked-about place.”

The gateway to art

Even if the couple is not really into collecting art, if they get two or three works from renowned artists, it might just start off their art collection. (VADEHRA ART)

“Our friends gave us a print of a beautiful Ghulam Mohammed Sheikh work,” recalls Chawla. “I was 26 years old then, and not really into collecting art. We got two or three other works from renowned artists too, and it started off an art collection that we hadn’t even thought about. Now, 10 years later, I appreciate these gifts because back then I couldn’t have been able to afford any of those pieces.”

The personal touch

Three factors determine a good wedding gift: Your budget, your relationship with the person, and how well you know them personally. (HERMES)

“Three factors determine a good wedding gift,” says Chawla.“Your budget, your relationship with the person, and how well you know them personally. If you tick all three boxes you’ve probably got a good gift on your hands. For my cousin’s wedding, I shipped in a designer bag from America that wasn’t easily available here. For her husband, I got a wallet. This was geared to my cousin’s personal preferences, so she loved them.”

The match point

A unique wedding gift always works. So, take your time to find pieces that match the couple’s aesthetic. (NINA CAMPBELL)

Even something small will make a good wedding present if it’s unique, so take your time to find pieces that match the couple’s aesthetic. “We received antique, porcelain Chinese artefacts, almost like mini vases, by the interior designer Nina Campbell,” says Arora. “We still love them; we still have them, with the certificate and everything. That was impressive and memorable.”

The precious choice

For close friends, pool resources and give something they’d love, like a Banarasi dupatta or jewellery from a renowned jeweller. (TIFLI)

“For close friends, we pool resources and give them something they’d love, like a Banarasi dupatta or jewellery from a renowned jeweller,” says Chawla. Kudva agrees that gifting jewellery is a great idea, provided that the giver’s relationship with the couple is close. “My mother gave me my great-grandmother’s filigree-style gold earrings. They’re an heirloom and very close to my heart!”

The anchor they need

A bespoke Shekhawati painting by a Rajasthani artist might remind the couple of their home, when they move overseas.

If the couple plans to move abroad or come from different ethnicities and backgrounds, gift them something that reminds them of their roots. “When a friend of mine got married, we gave him a Shekhawati painting by a Rajasthani artist who made it specially for the couple,” recalls Arora. “It was something that would remind them of their home in Rajasthan. It’s still in their home in London.”

The simplest option

Any amount of money is helpful.

Chawla believes that the best gift of all is simply cash. “Any amount of money is helpful,” she says. “When we received money, we put most of it into fixed deposits and saved it for emergencies. So, for relatives I’m not close to, I give cash. Everybody appreciates it.”

The thoughtful gesture

Whether big or small, the gift must be meaningful.

All three agree that, whether big or small, the gift must be meaningful. “My husband gave me a car and that was very special,” says Kudva.“It was a Honda. I was a novice driver then and his gift showed his faith in me. It was a very sweet gesture to encourage me to take up something I was scared of.”

From HT Brunch, February 25, 2023

