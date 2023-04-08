The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re...

Shook. But not stirred.If you have a spare $74,000, you can live like the OG secret agent, 007 himself. A James Bond-themed vacation will take you skiing down a mountain (a la the chase scene in Spectre), sipping martinis in London, offer a training session with Daniel Craig’s stunt double, and laze on a yacht with actor Carole Ashby (Octopussy, A View to Kill) along Monaco’s Cote d’Azur. Plus, you get to drive an Aston Martin with a Bond special-effects supervisor. No license to kill.

Rumour has it that Kay Kay Menon will play Sherlock Holmes to (above) Ranvir Shorey’s Dr Watson in BBC Studios India’s adaptation of Sherlock.

Keeping our ears to the ground. Rumour has it that Kay Kay Menon will play Sherlock Holmes to Ranvir Shorey’s Dr Watson in BBC Studios India’s adaptation of Sherlock. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, it seems production will begin this month in Kolkata. BBC’s original featured Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman to tremendous acclaim. The game is afoot. Fingers crossed!

The internet has introduced us to a thing of geometric wonder: The triwich.

Rethinking club sandwiches. Because the internet has introduced us to a thing of geometric wonder: The triwich. Three slices of bread, folded in the centre, and joined up to form what might look like the Mercedes-Benz logo or the Flux Capacitor from Back To The Future. Four-slice versions are for legends. There will be spills. But aren’t there always?

No one cares about Indian Game of Thrones and Chat GPT.

Done with artificial intelligence. I asked Chat GPT to... We trained a language program to... We fed a bot this data and... We got bots to design/reimagine/script/paint/compose/... By this time, no one’s reading the end of those sentences anymore. No one cares about Indian Game of Thrones. Where’s the life-changing stuff, like self-lacing sneakers?

From HT Brunch, April 8, 2023

