Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / “Made in Italy means high-quality craftsmanship”
brunch

“Made in Italy means high-quality craftsmanship”

Vincenzo De Luca, the Italian Ambassador to India, spells out why Italian fashion is so loved around the world
By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:12 PM IST
HT Image

Vincenzo De Luca, the Italian Ambassador to India in his opening note at the panel discussion on Italy and India on the Future of Fashion says, “The success of ‘Made in Italy’ comes from Italian culture and creativity but also from the high-quality craftsmanship.”

Follow @MissNair of Twitter and Intsagram

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP