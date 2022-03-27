Men’s Style and Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Accessorise with style

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Medium length, messy and uneven all around.

Brows: Thick and bushy.

Face: Clean shaved.

Lips: Thin, but well maintained and fresh.

Others: A chiselled and defined body, white fitted cotton drill pants, perfect for the summer season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accessories are what compliment, enhance, transform, or complete a look. Matching accessories will make you look more conservative than fashion-forward. If you’re not sure which colours go together, start by adding one colourful accessory to a base of neutrals. Remember, everything in matching can be overwhelming. Opt for different shades of the same colour to create depth.

The basics

If you feel overwhelmed by accessory options, then choose just one statement piece that looks good and which you can wear with multiple outfits or looks. When you’re ready to add more accessories, create balance by choosing one piece to dominate your look in terms of size or colour, then layer on more subtle accessories to complete your look. The rule to follow be the best dressed, not the most dressed!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Always remember that apart from providing you with stylish touches that puts your whole look together, accessories reflect your individuality and personal style.

Accessorizing is a way to spice up your outfits by incorporating smaller pieces, like bags, watches, and shoes, into your look. Although fashion accessories can serve practical functions, they must be chosen to complement the rest of an outfit and give you the right finishing touches. Accessorizing allows you to add new energy to even your oldest and most worn-out clothes.

It’s all in the details

Everything from head to your toes gets noticed, if not scrutinised. Ensure the watch is always working, rests securely on your wrist, and that the bag or phone you carry isn’t looking old, worn out or overstuffed, when it shouldn’t be.

suggest you stick to what you really need and what you are supposed to have on. You may choose to accessorise with a simple chain around the neck. Add a pair of cufflinks or jewelled buttons to dress your look. Use deep, dark colours or rich textures and sheen on all cloth-based accessories. Even better, try those that have been embroidered or embellished. Invest in a good watch, not so much to tell the time but to make a strong style statement.

The rules to remember

1.Never over accessorise your look. One prominent accessory is always better than wearing too many.

2.Accessories complete your look, so wear the right ones. Never mix formal and casual accessories together.

3.Accessories must match the colour, texture, and feel of your look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4.Accessories must always be well maintained.

5.Accessories don’t need to be expensive. There are numerous brands in all price segments to choose from.

The man bag

Different bags are appropriate for different occasions. However, a functional day to day backpack is a must have and will ensure you remain handsfree while on the move.

The seasons most sought after man bag:

1.The everyday bag

The large ‘Navigation’ laptop bag in grey from the ALPHA BRAVO collection from TUMI is both trendy and versatile

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is my pick for the best daily use backpack of the season for more reason than one: the colour is a neutral and trendy grey (which will coordinate with everything in your wardrobe), it’s extremely functional (has multiple pockets), is roomy (as well as spacious) and will easily carry your laptop as well as all other man essentials whether you are on a flight, urban commute or moving about for work (or play). The bag has a modern design, rests comfortably over the shoulder, reduces strain and above all will look good on just about everyone. Grab this one, before it runs out!

Watches

A watch is that one single accessory a man needs to look great. It separates the boys from the men and can make a statement, even before you speak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two must have watches:

1.The Batman watch

The limited-edition VENGEANCE watch, part of The Batman Collection by POLICE is a collectors must have and makes a very strong style statement

This masculine timepiece is set with three dials for three separate time zones and comes in a smart black plated stainless-steel case and bracelet. The main dial is housed deep inside, with hour-markers rising outwards. The case and dial are wrapped in character with industrial screws and a creative Bat Symbol layering that creates a sense of depth and innovation. It comes packed in a sleek batwing box. Regardless of age, this is a must have for every Batman fan as well as avid watch collector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2.The square smartwatch

The FITRIST VOGUE health smartwatch by INTEX comes fully loaded with health features

This smartwatch has a stylish square metallic body, a 1.7” glass display and is available in shades of Desert Gold, Titanium Silver, and Sapphire Black. In terms if tech, it has a host of health-oriented features including a Blood Oxy meter and a BP sensor. The Google and Siri-compatible voice assistant allows pairing two smartphones together. The inbuilt mic and speaker make managing calls and notifications hassle-free.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Footwear

You need to wear shoes every day. Although it’s important to have a few neutral footwear options in your collection, statement footwear can elevate your look. Always stock up on shoes that look good, are practical and yet comfortable, or else you will never end up wear them.

Three shoes that are both functional and make a style statement:

1. The new classics

The HONNEF from BIRKENSTOCK has a classic look and feel with extremely modern trimmings

This lace up pair of suede leather shoes is great for daywear for both urban and outdoor use. The tip has a mudguard which protects against dirt and helps extends the lifespan of the shoe. The padded heel provides comfort while the cork sole makes it more durable and tough. The upper is made with soft suede. My pick for when you want the look to be ‘old meets the new’.

Pairs well with: Jeans, casual trousers, and knee length shorts.

2. Durable sneakers

The shoes are in a trendy colour combination of white, navy, and yellow and are ideal for casual and daywear

These athletic pair of sneakers have a lace-up design and features a water repellent leather, synthetic and mesh upper with a memory foam cushioned insole, visible air-cushioned midsole, and Goodyear rubber outsole. The shoes are in a trendy colour combination of white, navy, and yellow and are ideal for casual and daywear.

Pairs well with: Tracks, joggers, jeans, and other sports lowers.

3. The tough favourite

The digital graphics on the CLOGS by CROCS will add both colour and style to your look and personality

The brand has earned a reputation for shoes that are hardy, waterproof, durable and long lasting. The innovation of bright graphics adds an element of fun, and an overdose of colour. I recommend this pair for those of you who like a hint of flamboyance on your feet.

Pairs well with: Shorts, pyjamas, drawstring pants and loungewear.

Utility Accessories

Besides what you wear, what you carry completes your look, and makes a difference to your personal style.

Three stylish utility accessories you should own:

1. The hair straightener

The CORRALE by DYSON is the go-to straightener for men with long, wavy, or curly hair

This trendy looking limited edition bright red straightener is suitable for all hair types and is engineered to apply heat and tension evenly across hair strands in each pass and therefore reduces the reliance on heat. The combination of materials used in the flexing plates provides the optimum flexibility, strength, and thermal conduction. The plates are incredibly thin, and this allows them to shape and flex perfectly around hair. Safe to use daily or as and when necessary.

2. Solar powered headphones

The solar powered, wireless LOS ANGELES noise cancelling headphones by URBANISTA, look good and sound even better

These sleek, lightweight but heavy-duty headphones have an infinite playtime, hybrid active noise cancelling, an ambient sound mode, on ear detection and never stop charging when exposed to light, both outdoors and indoors, thus providing a nonstop audio experience. The sound quality is brilliant, making them perfect for all settings and especially useful if you are always on the move.

3. The fitness set

The extensive range of fitness accessories from TEGO are both stylish and functional

Make heads turn at the gym, dance, or yoga class with the range of these smart fitness accessories which includes a reversable mat – one side has an accurate and extremely useful posture reference map while the other gives the best possible, anti-skid grip. Using this mat ensures you have the right balance and support as well as antimicrobial protection. The highly absorbent towel offers protection against bacteria and odour control, while the bottle ensures you have the correct grip as you hydrate your body (with sweaty palms) during any routine. A must have for all fitness fanatics.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, March 27, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch