Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Lifestyle trends for 2023

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Long and uneven on the sides, top and all around.

Brows: Thick, bushy, and natural.

Face: Fresh, clean, and very well maintained skin,

Lips: Thick, fresh, and supple.

Body: Lean and defined.

Others: White cotton pants.

The 10 Key Lifestyle Trends Of 2023

Home is Where the Heart Is: A shift to ‘me time’ at home, cosy get togethers, casual brunches, lunches, dinners and doing up your living space. Be on your own, entertain or socialise – whatever works for you, as long as it is on your own terms. The new shift is towards small, over large gatherings and house parties with the best lifestyle and statement products on display.

Out and About: After being locked in during the pandemic, time to explore the outdoors: a drift towards being in nature, be it parks, beaches, farms, or country homes. Also strong: cruises, hills, mountains, trails, and hikes. A lot of adventure sports including paragliding, skydiving, and kayaking.

Globe Trotting: See the places you wanted to, explore new destinations and cultures. An emphasis on travel and all things related to it (airlines, hotels, restaurants, and bars). In 2023, you will want to curate experiences, selecting those that deliver high value while completely rejecting those that do not.

Digital Detox: It was long overdue and its finally going to happen: a steady decline in the use of social media. The mantra for the year will be: ‘live in the real world’ and seek meaningful offline interactions. Not yet time to go completely offline, but certainly be prepared to spend less time on your phone and savour experiences with all your senses, than on or through a screen. Basically and thankfully, it’s going to be back to the intimacy of the times that came before the pandemic.

The year of food: Be prepared for gastronomical experiences like never before: new flavours, exotic foods, organic fruits, vegetables and eating healthy. Think customised and personalised diets, curated culinary journeys and food without borders. As the world opens up, expect a lot more of fusion food with a bias towards Asian and South American cuisines.

Tech Art: The focus on individual and personal styles has been increasing significantly in recent years and will peak again in the coming year. Think maximalism in interior design, flamboyant clothing, and technology-driven art. More digital prints, abstract art that revives the past with technology and modern influences.

Sustainable: Be prepared to switch to a lifestyle that is clean, pure, organic, ecological, and natural. Recycle, reuse, and reduce your carbon footprint. Expect to use products and services that are environmentally friendly, cruelty free and have a minimum impact on our shrinking and fragile planet. There’s also going to be a reconnection with all things local.

Shopping Habits: Millennials will continue to be the dominant buyer group and their shopping habits will be influenced by their desire for a simple lifestyle, centred on nostalgia, happiness, wellness, and relaxation. This will manifest itself in an increased demand for collectibles, extravagant fashion, and interior decoration as well as new objects for collectors to invest in.

It’s all about you: Time to learn a new skill, sign up for that photography or dance class or learn a new language. Catch up with friends and family. Make new connections, get a new job, or start that business you always wanted to. There will be an increased demand for mental health and wellness-focused products and services. As a matter of fact, the wellness trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and is here to stay for the next couple of decades, if not the entire century.

Self-Love: This is having a high regard for your own well-being and happiness. Self-love entails taking care of your own needs and not sacrificing your well-being to please others. Self-love means not settling for less than you deserve. I suggest you pamper yourself, invest time and money doing the things you want to. Basically, in the new year you should start to live your life, your own way and on your own terms, but always king size!

Home Interior Trends

There will be an increased focus on interior pieces that contribute to a serene and calm living environment. Soft edges and unconventional shapes are going to pop up in cosy interiors. A ‘feeling of warmth’ is the years strongest trend.

Expect a strong shift on durability, flexibility, and timelessness as we will own products that last longer and serve multiple purposes. Our attention on diversity and inclusiveness will translate to ‘special objects’ that tell a story that you and everyone can relate and identify with.

Natural Colours: With an emphasis on green design, interiors are moving away from colours that look artificial. Hues will become gentler and easier on the eye. Having said that, don’t be surprised with how much colour you are going to start seeing and being used on everything.

People are tired of an all-white or an all beige everything and are ready for something more exciting as our lifestyle will become more flamboyant, playful as well as carefree.

Art Deco, yet again: As interiors move away from minimalism, we will see the return of more decorative styles, like my personal favourite Art Deco, a style that historically always revives itself every now and then.

Hyper maximalism might not be in the cards yet, but ornate details are on the rise and will be used extensively.

Multifunction Gadgets: The primary focus is on simplifying smart home gadgets and improving picture, sound, and effects. Expect all electronics to get upgraded and kitchen appliances to become both simpler and quieter.

You can also hope to see less wires and multi gadget remotes to minimise our electronic waste.

Multifunctional Homes: Bespoke interiors will cater to everyday activities as well as entertainment, spa, and fitness.

The number of luxe movie and game rooms, home gyms, and saunas are sure to grow, which means they will also get cheaper and more accessible to all of us.

Light Washing: This is the art of using bulbs to cleverly cover your walls in light rather than them just beaming down.

Wall lights are becoming ever more sculptural, scene-stealing, sensational and will be the new focal point in our homes and surroundings.

Ten stylish and functional home essentials of the year

The couch

There’s going to be a lot of attention this year on seating – statement chairs, sofas, couches, and recliners. Two is company, three is a crowd so I suggest you pick and buy two seaters over three. The colour palette is predominantly going to be grey, blue and all their shades in-between. You may add a pop of colour: purple, plum or a bright yellow on cushion covers or throws.

This unusual recliner with multilayer cushioning, fabric cover, soft padded armrest and a sturdy wooden frame, seats two (each reclines independently) and is therefore the ‘seat of the year’ if you and your partner like to lounge or snuggle together. (RX5 – Ultra plush recliner by Sleepyhead)

This eye catching navy blue, fabric based, two seater sofa with a cushioned backrest and tapered wooden legs is perfect for your man pad. It has a simple, timeless design and is a perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics. (Lara two seater sofa by CasaCraft on Pepperfry)

Statement décor

Home décor that catches the eyes – be it hand painted pieces hanging on the wall to masculine sculptures placed on the coffee table. Trends favour abstract art above everything else and animal forms over human figurines. There will be the use of a lot of blue, black, white, and grey. Also some amount of psychedelics to bring back those colour flashes from the raves and parties that you may have been (or are yet going) to!

These striking, rare, hand painted, limited edition plates have been inspired by the Gond Art Form and are perfect to bring an empty console, column, or pillar to life. (The legendary plates by The Plated Project)

This stunning geometric horse, which has been crafted in fibre will certainly add a powerful and masculine feel to your coffee table or desk. (Geo Horse sculpture in black & gold by htohshop)

The bar service

Pairing the right glass with the right beverage, isn’t just a trend, but an essential drinking etiquette that you should follow. There’s an unusual but welcome trend this year of (plain or coloured) glasses with real gold trimmings and prints.

These fine, whiskey glasses will add more style, when you pour your single malts into them. They have an intricate, real gold, geometric and floral design. (24k gold work whiskey glasses by Jaypore)

These sleek, smooth, and slim stem, red wine glasses, made with Bohemian crystal feel just as good as they look and can hold over half a litre of your favourite wine. (Santorini wine glasses by Vaaree)

The meal service

Besides the food, your serve ware should become the centre of conversation. Time to upgrade those trays, dinner sets, crockery, and cutlery. There’s a return to texture, patterns, and a subtle and gentle play of colour.

This versatile, very manly, country inspired, grey leather tray can be placed either on the coffee table or dresser to keep your drinks, snacks, or collection of fragrances. (Round genuine croco leather tray by Three Sixty).

This beautiful, blue lotus inspired, fine ceramic, glossy, handcrafted dinner set which serves six is ideal for intimate get togethers where you want to make a statement with the serve ware. (Kanak dinner set by Amalfiee Ceramics)

The home gadgets

Dress the ceiling of your living or bedroom with sleek lights (with dimmers that change with your mood) or fans that cry out to be seen! Yes, fans are going to go from blending in, to standing out and screaming to be noticed. Of course, this is always a trend and yet is - good acoustics for your tv, tablet, laptop or phone.

This opulent fan with a jelly fish inspired shape has a soft light in the centre with smooth and fluid polycarbonate blades that keep you both cool and stylish. (The Jelly Fish ceiling fan by Anemos)

This soundbar has four output modes, dual three inch woofers and sounds rather good for its slim and sleek size. Works well to enhance the sound from your favourite gadgets. (SBA001 soundbar by Blaupunkt)

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, December 17, 2022

