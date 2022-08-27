Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Sports style

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Ultra short and an even buzz all around. This style will enhance the natural features of your face.

Brows: Thick and natural.

Face: Clean shaved

Lips: Buffed

Body: Lean, smooth & well defined.

Others: White ribbed vest (draped around the neck and shoulders) with stretchable compression tights.

The transition

Ever since sportswear made the shift from the gym to the leisure scene, designs have gotten cleaner, sharper, and more technical. This ensures we look and feel our best, stay comfortable and are always performance or activity ready.

Like military uniforms, the other stalwart of menswear, sportswear has long been valued for the rugged characteristics it possesses and gives to the wearer. And in sport, like war, competition results in game-changing technological breakthroughs. What we wear on the battlefield and sports has advanced more dramatically than what we wear elsewhere and otherwise.

While sportswear was originally designed with a certain function in mind, it have evolved into much more. As with jeans and formal pants before them, there are now several designs and forms to pick, because it can be worn everywhere, even on a night out.

If sportswear is at the cutting edge of fashion right now, that’s because – in technical terms – it always has been. Today, it’s completely normal to look smart in clothes that were originally designed for you to sweat in.

Putting it together

Casual sportswear blends personal comfort and individuality. You have to mix and match different garments to create your unique look. Experiment and discover what works best for you. You can, quite literally, wear what you want.

Whether you choose to keep it simple or over the top, your look should be interpreted differently depending on the situation and venue. When in doubt, you should always subscribe to the golden rule that it’s always better to be overdressed than to be underdressed whatever the occasion may be. This means you need to make sure, what you wear looks as new, good and well maintained as possible.

Lighter on the pocket

Using sportswear for casualwear is budget friendly. It means spending less on buying clothes and accessories for two different looks, since you can wear the same clothes for sports, to the gym, a dance class as well as for a casual outing.

Remember: When worn correctly, sportswear can be both stylish and trendy.

Always look good

You may be off the clock, but your sense of style should never take a break. While you do not need to put on your finest clothes just to run errands on a weekend, presenting yourself well is always a good idea. After all, you never know who you may run into or be seen by. Most people judge you by your clothes. Remember, it’s what they see first, even before they hear you speak.

Garments you should wear

Your performance sportswear should be able to double up as casual wear. (Moisture wicking core t-shirt, quick drying shorts, absorbent sports towel, and water bottle by TEGO)

Tops

Fitted is good, monochrome is modern and digital patterns are futuristic. If the goal is to look versatile, then there’s nothing more effortless than a half sleeve t-shirt or a full sleeve top.

Jackets

The bomber jacket is a solid choice, especially when it’s an unexpected colour, material or has a sporty or athletic design. Keep an eye out for interesting elements like extra zippers, exterior stitching, and sporty ribbed details.

Sweatshirts

Block colours on sweatshirts create a minimalistic effect. With a hood or without, almost anything goes – but stick to fitted pieces to avoid a laid-back, lazy look. I suggest a very versatile round neck. Push the sleeves up as and when necessary.

Shorts

They are comfortable, youthful, and always look cool. Your shorts should be the sexier (and more revealing) version of your ankle length lowers. If you have well defined legs, then flaunt them as much as you can.

Sweatpants

Look for sweatpants that are slim and soft, with elasticated cuffs. Basic colours, clean cuts and minimal details work best. Match the colour on top for a slick monochromatic statement.

Jeans

Nothing better than a pair of sporty jeans that have a sexy fit and stretch when you move. (The very trendy, tailored slim fit denims with neon details by KZ07 feel just as good as they look)

The trick to making your jeans versatile for both sports and casual wear is to ensure they have a snug fit with an element of stretch, so they allow you to move with ease. You must ensure they aren’t out of shape and don’t droop or sag. Always choose plain over weathered and aged denims.

Style tip: If you are a digital nomad, invest in clothes that support your gadgets: sleeve bands, detachable straps, and even extra pockets in activewear jackets and bottoms.

Accessories for the look:

Footwear

Footwear is where sports style meets functionality and cool meets comfort. High-end high tops work just as well as sleeker, simpler low tops, or sports and running shoes.

There are no limits when it comes to this trend, as we’ve seen our icons pair bright sneakers with neutral basics. Just because it’s now almost autumn doesn’t mean you can’t wear colours that pop or contrast with your look. I suggest you go in for an athletic or fashion-forward look, but don’t be hesitant to embrace bright colours.

The pick of the best sporty shoes you should own:

1. Entry-level running shoes

The Supernova by Adidas has a hybrid midsole, padded tongue and a TPU outsole for the perfect grip

These beginner level, everyday pair of running shoes are extremely fashionable, comfortable and can be worn on a variety of surfaces and double well as stylish casual daywear.

2. All terrain sneakers

The shape of the Gel Quantum 180 VII by Asics improves impact absorption in various situations and terrains

The cushioning system of this lightweight pair is designed to create underfoot comfort. For the upper, smooth lines have been blended with a mesh material to provide better ventilation, a more adaptable fit, and lends a modern performance look.

3. Enhanced traction running shoes

The cushioned Deviate Nitro by Puma makes running both faster and easier

These eye-catching pair of shoes have been engineered to propel a runner with each stride, boost speed and offer comfort for long runs, including a marathon. They come infused with Nitrogen which allows the shoe to expand and remain lightweight.

4. Breathable running shoes

The Go Run Ride 10 by Skechers have a breathable upper mesh with a lace up design.

This dual-coloured navy & neon green pair is at par with fashion trends. It has a cushioned midsole and comes with an arch fit insole system which helps reduce shock and increase weight dispersion.

Wearable tech

The i1 Smart Glasses by Noise has interchangeable lenses and a revolutionary design that guides the sound to your ears

This sleek, water-resistant eyewear allows you to stream music when you are training or on the go. It has multi-function touch controls, nine-hour playtime with voice assistant. The detachable lenses have UVA/B protection. The blue light filtering transparent lenses help reduce eye strain.

Sustainability first

I suggest you look out for new sportswear made from sustainable fabrics and materials. When buying anything new, search for the following characteristics or labels: sustainably, socially, and fairly produced fashion without animal materials; ecological, significantly economical and resource-efficient manufacturing processes; reusable, recycled, biodegradable or recyclable. This will allow you to minimise your carbon footprint and reduce the burden of waste on our planet.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, August 27, 2022

