Myth busted: Why online health advice is half-baked

It used to be that people fell sick because they didn’t know enough about what was making them sick. They didn’t know that rats carry plague, that sunlight builds Vitamin D, that lead is probably not the best material for pipes and skincare products. Don’t take every piece of health advice you see online too seriously. Most of the information isn’t true. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

How far we’ve come. We now have so much health information screaming at us from zealous influencers that decision-making seems like snakes and ladders on steroids. You climb up with spinach, only to slide down when Instagram says that the oxalates in it will cripple your joints. You throw out the Teflon pan because eww, forever chemicals. Then, a WhatsApp forward warns you that aluminium causes Alzheimer’s. Microplastics are in water, RO filtration wastes water, there’s something called dead RO. What’s a person supposed to do, not eat, drink or cook?

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, 43, senior consultant hepatologist at Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi, better known online as @TheLiverDr says, “losing sleep over microplastics while ignoring other established health risks is missing the forest for the trees”. He’s seen the alarmist headlines too: Teabags leach bleach into tea, bottled water is unhealthy, substance A causes hormone disruption, while Alternative B triggers cancer. But much of that data comes from animal or cell studies exposed to doses far higher than anything we actually consume.

Teflon pans manufactured after 2013 are safer. Just don’t heat them above 260°C or scratch at them. (ADOBE STOCK)

So, worrying about the aluminium in your pressure cooker is pointless. It’s less likely to harm us than aluminium containing antacids, tea, or vegetables grown in aluminium-rich soil. Teflon pans manufactured after 2013 are safer too, so long as you don’t heat them above 260°C, or scratch at them. “Unless you have specific metabolic diseases or rare allergies, most foods are safe,” Philips says. Spinach has always been good for you. The phytoestrogens in soy don’t behave like human oestrogen, instead, they deliver protein and heart benefits. And don’t cry over milk, oat milk, almond milk or coconut milk. The best milk is the one that your body and budget are comfortable with. “You can skip dairy if you eat a balanced diet.”

There’s unnecessary scaremongering over artificial sweeteners too. Those fears about cancer and gut health come from rat studies at impossibly high doses. But decades of human data reviewed by WHO, FDA and EFSA show that they’re safe in normal use, and are efficient sugar substitutes. Plant-based protein powders have higher chances of heavy metal contamination compared to dairy-based ones. The bigger propaganda is that you need 2g/kg, when a minimum of 0.8-1.2g/kg depending on activity is good enough.

Don’t let Himalayan vs pink vs rock vs sea salt paralyse you. We use too little for it to matter. (INSTAGRAM/@ANJALIMUKERJEE)

The kitchen, however, can trip you up. Nandita Iyer aka @SaffronTrail, 48, a Bengaluru-based doctor, nutrition expert, health coach and author says that for chopping boards, “stainless steel is the most hygienic and plastic-free choice” and wood, if maintained well, is the next best. Store food in steel and glass containers. Throw away those black takeaway boxes. But don’t fear the microwave. It doesn’t fry brain cells, and is better at preserving vitamins like C and B-complex than long stovetop cooking. And yes, frozen is just as good as fresh. Her upcoming book No Gods, No Gurus: A Radical Guide To Your Wellbeing, tackles more everyday health dilemmas and is out in December.

As far as you can, choose organic and fresh. Local, seasonal produce that isn’t organic still offers good nutrition, lowers environmental cost, and is far better for your health. Don’t let Himalayan vs pink vs rock vs sea salt paralyse you (We use too little of it for additional nutrients to make an impact. Just pick an iodised salt). Don’t lose sleep over the sugar vs jaggery vs honey debate (They all spike blood sugar in the same way). “It’s purely marketing hype,” says Iyer. Sure, 100 grams of jaggery gives 60% of daily iron. But no one should be eating all that jaggery in a day.

The real markers of health are boring but powerful: Steady energy, good sleep, regular digestion, and a stable weight. Eat mostly whole foods, move every day, sleep enough, avoid tobacco and alcohol, and make time for mental rest. If you know your blood pressure, waistline, and how many stairs you can climb, you’re already ahead of most wellness myths, and Insta Reels telling you otherwise. Oh, and your liver detoxes just fine on its own.

