“Next step: apps must include luxury items”

Myntra CEO says that the younger generation has more disposable income and is more willing to spend on luxury
By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Myntra’s CEO, Amar Nagaram

Even as the world is becoming smaller, thanks to technology, the prowess of fashion has also grown. With offline shopping only being a distant reality, Myntra’s CEO, Amar Nagaram says, “Myntra has always been about making fashion accessible and democratization of fashion. But as the younger generation has more disposable income at their hands, they are willing to spend on luxury and so the obvious next step, is to look at an extension to the app.” He added that fashion e-commerce has helped in omnichannel retail and personalised customer experience which has changed the game for luxury shopping.

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

