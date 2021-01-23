No sex without Samantha!

“I’m curious to see how they’ll write off Samantha”

By Moksha Hegde

Moksha, whose favourite character is Miranda, plans to binge watch the revival show in a day

There’s a scene in the show when Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha and Carrie are sitting at a dinner, and Charlotte is trying to cheer them up after someone’s had a break-up, and says, “Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with.” And that hit home. I loved the friendship between the four girls.

I watched the movie first and then discovered the show. I got curious and watched the first episode, and fell in love with all four of them. I’ve watched the show at least 20-25 times because it becomes relatable when you’re in your 20s, what with their dating patterns and ours, a global problem, clearly! I love Miranda the most as she’s a romantic, but also a practical person. She’s a mix of Carrie, Charlotte and Sam, who are dreamy and not mature enough in their 30s! But Sam was the most loyal friend of them all – I’ll miss her.

Ever since I found out that Kim Cattrall (Samantha) and Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) don’t get along three years ago, that magic the show brought diminished a bit. Whenever I watched SATC after that, I found myself trying to see if I could see signs of it. But I can’t wait for the new season.

I’m curious to see how they’ll write off Samantha. I think they will say she moved to Denmark and got her love story with Jerry ‘Smith’ Jerrod from the second movie.

Moksha Hegde is a 30-year-old former bank employee based out of Delhi

“People will watch without Samantha. I will not!”

By Reeti Koli

For Reeti, watching the show without Samantha is not an option. She feels the girls will no longer have Samantha to encourage them to do something risky

The first time I watched SATC it was in 2002 when there was no Netflix or Hotstar, but a 10pm date with Zee Café. Though I started watching because of Sarah Jessica Parker’s wardrobe and how she carried herself, it was a TV series about four women who were having all sorts of problems, yet managing to be successful and independent. This was so inspiring, especially for a 23-year-old in India.

Once I got married, the second movie released, and it was so relatable! Carrie loved dressing up and going out, and Big didn’t want to step out – just like my husband and I! So, it was natural to like Carrie because she is the most relatable. But I can’t think of the show without Samantha. She had the strongest character throughout the series and movies, despite not being the central one. She’s fun, not very serious and the life of the party. Now imagine SATC without that. Impossible!

Samantha is the only one who doesn’t care about being judged, is fiercely carefree, goes after what she wants and gets it too.

While Carrie is a bit conventional, Charlotte is always whining about her problems, and Miranda can be boring. They’ll no longer have Samantha encourage them to do something risky. The dynamics of the revival show will be different. Of course, people will still watch it. I just won’t be one of them. Not without Samantha.

Reeti Kohli is a 32-year-old Delhi-based fashion designer

From HT Brunch, January 24, 2021

