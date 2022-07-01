Nostalgia with Aamir Ali: “At 22, I painted my car red because I couldn’t afford a Ferrari”

At 22, where were youcareer-wise?

My first job was as part of the cabin crew. I flew for three years, and then I wanted to get an MBA degree, join an advertising agency and do something creative. But, by 22, I had given up on that and was doing advertisements as a commercial model. I was also asked to act in my first film, Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aamir poses at his home when he was 22

What was your bank balance then?

When I was 19, my mother retired from Punjab National Bank; so my account was with the same bank. Since I had taken a break from flying and was concentrating on acting, I was just trying to secure my monthly expenditure. The balance must have been less than a lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With his mother at Taj Mahal

Your fashion sense then?

I would wear a lot of bright colours. I thought I was very cool and stylish but now when I look at my pictures, I feel my outfits were a bit loud.

At one of his earliest shoots

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your romantic status?

I was single as I had just broken up then. I was heartbroken.

With his mother and cousin Nazlee on his first birthday

Your focus in life?

I had just discovered that I want to act as a profession and given up my secure job.

A photograph from Aamir’s first portfolio, clicked for free by Jagdish Mali

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who all did your family comprise of?

I stayed with my mom, Nargis. I’m a mama’s boy. She’s not from the industry, so it’s amazing how she always supported me.

At a barbecue with the senior crew when he was flying for Air Sahara

Your frame of mind?

I thought I was very intelligent and knew what my next step should be. Looking back, I realise I had no clue and I was naive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aamir endorsing Mountain Dew in an advertisment. He visited Dubai for the first time for the press shoot clicked by Atul Kasbekar

Your fitness quotient?

I was never a bodybuilder but I’ve always been lean and fit. I joined the gym when I was 18, before I started modelling.

Baby Aamir

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your most prized possession back then?

My Maruti Esteem. I had painted my car red because I could not afford a Ferrari.

From HT Brunch, July 2, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch