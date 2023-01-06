Nostalgia with Moushumi Chatterjee: “I quit some films with Amitabh Bachchan & Rajesh Khanna”

Where were you career-wise?

Everything came in my life before time. I was extremely young when I did my first Bengali film Balika Badhu, which was a success. It was after I got married that I came to Mumbai. Initially, I didn’t plan to act in Hindi films. My debut Hindi film, Anuraag, just happened. I didn’t really understand the value of the stardom. By 19, I already had a family, a kid and my own Mercedes. After that, I had no drive to achieve more professionally.

Moushumi with her daughters Meghaa (left) and Payal (right); (Inset) Moushumi at a photoshoot in her 20s

What was family to you?

I was a teenager when my elder daughter, Payal, was born, and in my mid-20s when Meghaa was born. Whenever I had time, I would fly to Kolkata to meet my parents.

From a photo session at the Mount Mary steps in Bandra

What was your state of mind?

I was very naive. Raj Khosla, who directed me in Kachchey Dhaagey, once said, “Moushumi is either eight or 80.”

With co-star Mithun Chakraborty

Were you handling your own money?

My father was really strict about these things. I had no time for it!

With co-star Amitabh Bachchan

Were you fitness conscious?

I worked out on a treadmill at home. Physical fitness is important, but being spiritually healthy is even more so.

With co-star Dharmendra

Were you fashion conscious?

I was petrified to learn that Parmeshwar Godrej would be designing my dresses for Phandebaaz; I requested her to avoid revealing outfits. I’m most comfortable in a sari. My husband, Babu, didn’t approve of me wearing such outfits. I was offered Ghar but refused as I didn’t want to do intimate scenes.

With co-star Shashi Kapoor

You were known to refuse films...

I refused many films, and quit some movies with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. They were dominating superstars and I, a wild horse. I was never ambitious as my priority was always my family.

At her own wedding to Jayanta Mukherjee, son of singer-composer Hemant Kumar

What would you tell your 22-year-old self?

To make more time for my children. God has given me a lot but also taken away from me (she lost her daughter Payal). But I’m blessed they grew up to be wonderful girls.

From HT Brunch, January 7, 2023

